19 Swimsuits That Have Us Excited For Summer
The birds are out and the sun is shining — summer, is that you?! We're *so* close and *so* ready to spend all day everyday outside after a long winter. Whether we're dressing for picnics by the pool or weekends at the beach, this year's swimsuits are all about cool color-blocking, pretty pastels, and flirty cutouts. Get ready to sip your favorite drinks by the sea (or sprinkler) in colorful, comfortable swimsuits that'll take you through the long days of summer in style.
Kitty and Vibe Cut Out One Piece ($95): We're obsessed with Kitty and Vibe because not only do they have inclusive sizing, but they also have a sizing metric that takes your hips and your butt into account so that you can get a suit that fits, no matter your booty.
Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($70): Upgrade your two piece with this cutout-one piece in a planet-friendly recyclable fabric.
Aerie Waffle Banded Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top ($35) and Cheeky Bottom ($25): You almost feel like you can work out in this white bikini; it's that comfortable. Plus, the white will make your summer tan pop.
Beach Riot Eva Top in Sherbert ($98) and Becca Bottom ($78): Kelly Kapowski called...and she loves this suit. (We do too, btw). It incorporates those old school vibes in a way that's just *chef's kiss*.
Vici Sunkissed Bikini Top ($28) and Bottom ($26): This dreamy pink set is a little bit of sugar, spice, and everything nice.
Old Navy Ruched Deep V-Neck One-Piece ($45): Take a walk on the wild side with a plunging neckline and some romantic ruching.
Zara Large Ruffle Swimsuit ($40): Make a splash with this statement piece that looks like it's straight from the runway.
Out From Under Monica Tie-Front Printed One-Piece Swimsuit ($82): With unexpected cutouts and a colorful print, this suit is sure to turn heads.
Eres Pigment Low-Neck Broad Straps One-Piece Swimsuit ($455): Minimalist, sleek, and oh-so-chic, this super stylish piece is like the LBD of swimsuits. Audrey Hepburn would be proud.
H&M Padded-cup Swimsuit ($13): This minty suit adds just enough detail with a sweet V at the neckline.
VICI Sandy Polka Dot One Shoulder Bikini Top ($28) and Bottom ($26): An itty bitty, teeny weeny polka dot bikini is just the way to go, and the combination of the ruffle and the one-shoulder brings this vintage baby into the new age.
Target Ribbed Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit ($40): We're all about asymmetrical silhouettes and the açaí color sweetens the deal.
Triangl Tropical Crush Velvet Bikini ($99): We're swapping our tried-and-true neutral suits for this emerald two-piece because in this case, it is easy being green.
Summersalt Marina Swimsuit ($95): With ultra-flattering diagonal seaming, built-in cups, and adjustable straps all in one, this suit will become your summer uniform.
Vici Surfside Halter One Piece ($44): A little bit of ruching and a whole lot of drama, this suit brings out the inner Greek Goddess in all of us.
Kitty and Vibe Underwire Top ($52) and High Hip Bottoms ($46): This structured suit is the perfect reminder that when life gives you lemons, turn them into a cute suit.
Luca + Grae Vision Swim Top ($50) and Bottoms ($46): We're all about any bikini that can turn into a cute crop top the next time you go for a latte.
Penningtons Mix Print High-Waist Swim Brief ($50) and Bikini Top with Twisted Front ($60): We're big fans of the mixed print, especially the way it's paired in this flattering high waist.
& Other Stories Striped Jacquard Swimsuit ($69): For the minimalist, this nautical suit will look uh-maze-ing with some flowy cloth shorts.
Love fashion? Check out our podcast episode with the iconic Diane von Furstenberg and follow us on Pinterest for more fashion inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Oh Snap! Kylie Jenner Has the BEST Vintage Swimsuit Secret - Brit ... ›
- 18 Non-Revealing Swimsuits That Won't Cramp Your Style - Brit + Co ›
- What Cute Coverup You Should Wear With Your Spring Break ... ›
- These 13 Swimsuit Trends Are Going to Be HUGE in 2017 - Brit + Co ›
- Shop Pinterest's Top Trending Swimsuit Styles Just in Time for ... ›
- Make a Splash With This DIY Embroidered Target Swimsuit - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuit + Sunglass Pairings for Summer ... ›
- 19 Flattering Swimsuit Styles Fit for Gals With Short Legs - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
B + C: How did you know Upbring was your business to start?
UpBring came to me because I literally was like 'I wish someone would just curate what I needed for my baby and then send me various types of things so I could try them.' I had my daughter Quinn in December and I thought I was the registry queen. I did so much research. I pulled in tons of information from friends, blogs, influencers, and books about what you need to raise a baby. I thought I had it all figured out. I registered for everything and got most of it, and then when I brought Quinn home from the hospital I realized my baby was unique and had different needs.
It was such a backwards process of buying all these things for someone who you've never met before. And as you go through parenthood you realize more and more how your child becomes their own person with their own preferences.
B + C: What do you think set you on your entrepreneurial path?
I'm still in the midst of my career. My day job is working with my family. We make adhesives, from consumer to industrial. My great-grandfather started the business and working in a small business really helps you navigate the entrepreneurial space because you have to be quick and nimble and savvy to navigate different issues. Quinn and my experience as a mom inspired me to start the brand, but working at a small business really helped me figure out what questions to ask and how to get on the path to starting my own business.
Everything was valuable! I loved Selfmade and I can't speak highly enough about it. I'm always looking to grow and learn, and I think Selfmade came at a perfect time for me. I had a ton of work at the time, and I needed to some growth businesswise. It really gave me the confidence to feel like if you have an idea you should just try it and see what happens. What is the worst that can happen? It taught me to have a lot of self-confidence, to not be afraid of failing. I met so many great connections. I even met a woman who lives a block away from me!
Lisa with her daughter Quinn
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
Definitely money! Building a business is really expensive, even just to get your LLC started is $800. This is a high inventory product so I have to source all of the products, get everything shipped here, and it takes a lot of money. That being said, there is always a way to work it out. I learned about pitch competitions, fundraising, VC funding, and negotiating during Selfmade. My coach was so great at negotiating, it was her strong suit, and I think it is so important to know. My biggest obstacle has been funds and money but through Selfmade I have gotten such a better sense of how to fundraise.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
Any time there is a 'no' there is going to be a 'yes'. One person will say yes. When I was emailing manufacturers in the beginning and I only had a story — no physical products or mockups — I got a lot of no's. Then I had my first yes, and I was reinvigorated and it kind of snowballed from there. Once you get one yes you can keep going, then you'll have two, then five. Keep track of your wins! I always hype myself and my team up with weekly recap emails. Keeping that positive mindset is really helpful.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Think global not local. I hear a lot of people say things like "Oh no, this brand already does what I want to do, or there is competition in this area, or my LLC name was taken." I always come back to this: Casper reinvented mattresses. If Casper made mattresses cool — a very saturated space — you can still give your idea a shot. So don't be intimidated if there are people in the same space and you think there is no opportunity. Look at what is out there and know that as long as you're better or different you can be successful.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
My baby! I'm always the type of person who needs to achieve more and get to the next level but I think having a daughter has made me want to show her that you can be more than just a mom. You can succeed in your career and be a good mom. Now that I'm going back to work and we have childcare for Quinn, it's interesting to hear people say, "Don't you feel bad and miss her?" But I tell her why I go to work, and how it enables me to be a better mother.
B + C: How do you stay organized? What tools or apps help you stay productive?
My coach in Selfmade told me about time blocking and I think that is really helpful when you're first starting a business, to say "I'm going to spend 3 hours doing X." When you're more up and running it's harder because everything is just flying at you.
Thanks Lisa! You can follow Upbring @upbringsimple and @Upbringsimple.
Perseverance is key to being an entrepreneur and so is finding support wherever you can. From signs, posters & banners to get your business noticed, to marketing materials to keep your customers informed, Office Depot OfficeMax offers a full suite of business services & solutions to help you & your business get to the next level.
Head to Office Depot's Selfmade page to check out even more amazing business resources (and discounts!) to help you accomplish more on your entrepreneurial journey. These offers are available for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of all this goodness while supplies last.