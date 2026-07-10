Lin Manuel-Miranda Thinks the World is Ready For "Hot" Live-Action 'Robin Hood' (Exclusive)

"Maybe my algorithm's cooked, but my algorithm is a lot of women my age being like, 'That was the formative crush was Robin Hood as the fox.' So like I don't even think it's a kid audience," Lin Manuel-Miranda jokes. "I think it is an adult millennial audience that is like ready for hot Robin Hood."

And the 'Hamilton' creator shares his favorite Disney comfort movie.

However, even though Robin Hood is such an iconic Disney movie, it's not the Hamilton creator's comfort watch. "For years it was Little Mermaid," he says. "I remember, and like, you're too young for this, but I called in sick the day the movie came out on VHS because I could not wait till the end of the school day to see it."

When I comment that I was not alive for this momentous day, he adds, "You were not alive, it was 1990, but that's how badly I needed that movie in my life and I've probably seen it more than any other film."

As for the Disney song that's always stuck in his head? "I really got hit with 'Into the Unknown' from Frozen 2," he shares. "It was a solid month where I was just [singing it]. It's very rare that a sequel sort of hits the bar set by its predecessor, but Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] managed to do it twice. I think that the Frozen 2 score is better, I think it's even better than the first one. So that's my spicy take for the day."