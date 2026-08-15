I see the light! We just learned at D23 that the live-action Tangled premieres in March of 2028, and I am already obsessed. The cast — Milo Manheim, Teagan Croft, and Kathryn Hahn — are literally so perfect that I don't think anyone could do a better job with this story. This has been one of the most-anticipated live-action adaptations and I personally cannot wait to see it on the big screen...I might just see it more than once.

Here's your first look at the live-action Tangled, coming to theaters March 31, 2028.

Your first official look at the live-action Tangled. The first look at the live-action Tangled shows off some incredible costumes from the movie. Notably, Rapunzel's pink and purple dress is so layered and textured, with so many tiny details that come together to create a costume that truly looks like magic. Flynn Rider's also wearing his iconic vest, and Mother Hahn has a very cinematic cape.

Where can I watch the live-action Tangled? The movie is coming to theaters on March 31, 2028. Considering the movie has so many sun motifs — and the whole story feels like sunshine — it feels perfect to think that the movie will launch us into spring and summer.

Who's in the Tangled cast? Disney Tangled stars Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. These are just three of the incredible cast members, and don't forget we have the Stabbington Brothers, the palace guards, and Rapunzel's parents!

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Disney news and updates on the live-action Tangled. And if you're not afraid of some spoilers, check out Live-Action Tangled Spoilers: First Looks at Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, & Mother Gothel for even more about this super exciting movie.

This post has been updated.