Okay, Disney fans have known for quite a little while that we're finally getting a live-action adaptation of the 2010 movie Tangled. But we've also gotten an insane amount of live-action Tangled leaks that have shown us everything from Rapunzel's short brown hair to Flynn Rider's costume to different scenes being filmed and more. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself...if you dare.

If you don't mind a few set leaks, check out all the latest live-action Tangled spoilers below!

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider Arguably the most important live-action Tangled spoiler is also my favorite: our first unofficial look at Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Ryder! The costumes are pretty much exactly the same as the cartoon versions, but they just look even more detailed and textured. I'm obsessed.

Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel Pretty much everyone agrees that Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel was THE ultimate casting choice, and these first look Tangled spoilers prove it.

The World of Corona We know that the live-action Tangled is filming in Spain, and based on the first look at the kingdom of Corona, it definitely seems like Disney is taking inspiration from medieval Spain and Italy for this fictional culture. I love the bold colors, and of course, the sun motifs everywhere!

The Stabbington Brothers It wouldn't be a live-action Tangled without the Stabbington brothers...and if this first look leak is any indication, Disney knocked it out of the park with this casting.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim! Tangled fans are very familiar with Flynn and Rapunzel, but we finally have a different look at Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim standing together! The most important detail to me? That height difference, duh.

Are you excited for the live-action Tangled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and follow Brit + Co on TikTok for all the latest movie and Disney updates!