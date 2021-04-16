10 Fresh Home Decor Trends To Try This Spring, According To The Pros
Welcoming a new season means it's time to refresh your skincare cabinet, your desk, and your decor! This spring, it's all about eye-catching details, and Anna Brockway, cofounder and president of Chairish, is giving us all the decor tips and tricks, from fun colors to unexpected patterns and even a plaster ram (yes, really).
Super Green
This understated yet bright hue will add some vintage detail into your decor. "This is just the pop of color we need right now!" Brockway said. "We love this fresh and lively hue because it's bright without being overpowering and plays well with other colors. Consider super greens your new neutral in 2021."
Quilts
"A traditional handicraft, quilts are being reconsidered for the artful graphic punch and artisanal spirit they deliver to contemporary spaces," said Brockway. If you love quilts as much as we do, check out our Quilting Online Class to give this decor an extra special touch.
Outdoor Entertaining
There's plenty of color to go around for spring outdoor adventures. "We'll be brushing away the winter blues with fabulous must-haves for outdoor entertaining," Brockway said. "These tables, umbrellas and chaises are as pretty as they are functional!"
Spring Tabletops
Rainy afternoons inside don't have to be gloomy. Adorn your tabletops with colorful and unique shapes, and wildlife-inspired pieces.
All Things Scalloped
Details like scalloped edges add some character without taking over the rest of the space. "It's time to embrace curves! We're particularly adoring scalloped seating and serpentine s-curves," said Brockway.
Art: Dreamy Landscapes
We can't wait to travel the world, but until then, we'll just have to grab a landscape painting like these. "Adding art to refresh a room is far easier than swapping out big furniture pieces," said Brockway. "And with art, people are less afraid to mix styles, periods and genres."
Plaster
"Chairish shoppers are loving plaster for its chalky finish and sophisticated wit. Look for trompe l'oeil pieces or simple geometric forms." The great thing about these pieces is that they're white, so they'll go with absolutely everything.
Portraiture
Lively and vibrant art will breathe new life into your office, whether it be an over-the-top piece that makes you smile or a minimalist pick that elevates your decor.
Animalia
"Turn to animal prints, shapes and themes to bring a little surprise to your spaces," Brockway said. These picks surpass even our *wild*est expectation.;)
Which trend are you most excited about? Tag us with your decor @BritandCo and check out our Home page for more inspo!
Photos via Chairish.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
This Motivator Wants to Help Entrepreneurs Find Their Spark
It can be intimidating to step out on your own and build a business from the ground up. As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're talking with Selfmade alum and solopreneur Colette Lawrence, the faith-based motivator and relationship builder behind The M.E.E. Movement, about ways in which women in business can find success.
B + C: How did you know M.E.E. Movement was your business to start?
The M.E.E Movement represents motivation, empowerment, and encouragement for women. It is what represents me. I did not know at first that it was my business to start, but then the thought of monetizing what I loved came to me. It scared me, however. I registered the business in July 2020 and have been slowly building my wings since.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
Thinking through and researching what the requirements are to start my business, and then asking questions of people who are in the business. Not all advice worked; however, it helped me to figure out what I needed to do and not to do.
B + C: Did you always know life coaching would be your entrepreneurial path?
(Smiles) No, I did not. I 'stumbled" on it. I knew that people were always coming to me for advice and I found that I loved having conversations with them, especially with women, young and old.
B + C: What was your most valuable takeaway from Selfmade?
My most valuable takeaway was the first day of training: Get out of your own way. There were a lot of great moments and important takeaways from every presenter. However, getting out of my own way, pushing past doubts, was for me my most valuable takeaway. Doing something that I had never done before took courage. If I do not focus on what is happening with me mentally then I cannot deliver to my clients successfully.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Get out of your head. You have something to offer. You have what you need to succeed so go ahead and do it.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
I stay motivated by listening to music and listening to motivational speakers, and sometimes someone will just reach out and talk about the impact that I made in their life. That adds the extra juice or sauce I need to pummel through the day.
B + C: What's your best organizational tip?
Keep a diary and journal. It's the best way for me to keep organized and it also provides a source motivation as I record not only my "losses" but my wins as well.
B + C: Who inspires you in the entrepreneurial space?
Shirley Toliver – She motivates and empowers and makes me always want to show up.
B + C: What has receiving the Office Depot scholarship to Selfmade done to help you start or grow your business?
The scholarship was a blessing in that all the areas that were covered offered valuable information that I needed, from social media to HR. As a new business owner, I needed to know this to increase my own personal awareness in what it takes to run a successful business. The candidness of the presenters made it easy to see myself in their shoes and helped me to realize that I can also get there.
Thanks Colette! You can follow The M.E.E. Movement on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Want to feel motivated to take the next step for your business? Let Office Depot OfficeMax give you the confidence you need with a suite of business services & solutions to help you put your best foot forward. Make a good first impression with business cards & build the business pitch of your dreams with custom presentations. With Office Depot OfficeMax you'll find the tools to reach new customers with confidence.
Head to Office Depot's Selfmade page to check out even more amazing business resources (and discounts!) to help you accomplish more on your entrepreneurial journey. These offers are available for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of all this goodness while supplies last. Want to join the next Selfmade cohort this summer? Check out all of the scholarship details right here.