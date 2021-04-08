Our Favorite Products to Refresh Your Spring Beauty Routine
If winter is all about moody colors and protecting your skin from the cold, spring is all about shedding those layers for a natural and glowy barely-there look. While we're patiently waiting for the day we grab our favorite swimsuit and stuff our beach bag, we're donning bright colors, lip balm, and SPF for days. Whether you need some beauty recommendations for spending all of spring outside or just want to spring clean your skincare cabinet, we've got 15 of the best picks.
GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion ($58): Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic brand recently dropped this lightweight hydrator and it's the perfect antidote for reviving spring skin. Score a dewy finish with antioxidants vitamin C and kakadu plum and boost your morning routine with its subtle citrusy scent.
CRUDE Oil Cleanser, Makeup Remover + Moisturizer ($20): This soap-free and microbiome-friendly cleanser will get rid of dirt and grime without breaking down your skin's natural barrier. They use 100% certified organic, botanical ingredients and since it's a cleanser and moisturizer, it helps minimize waste.
Truly Beauty Glass Skin Facial Serum ($28): Get that luminous look with this hydrating serum. Willow extract, rose, and coconut oil will minimize pores while they brighten and correct redness for a dewy look you'll love.
Pressology Golden Hour Serum ($33): This antioxidant-rich multitasking serum repairs damage and helps your skin retain moisture. It's anti-inflammatory and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
Glossier Futuredew ($24): The nourishing oils in this serum will give you a lit-from-within glow without making you feel greasy. It's chock full of plant-based extracts, and it won't mess with your makeup.
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist ($32+): Using specially grown Jurlique Rose extract, this mist will improve your skin barrier's hydration and leave you feeling instantly soothed. Plus it smells amazing!
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner ($15+): Reduce pore size in two weeks with this formula that'll prep and plump skin. The hydrating and pore-tightening actives in this toner uses gentle yet effective actives like PHA and BHA.
Strange Bird Inner Clarity Cleanser ($58): Scrub away winter's dull skin with this three-in-one cleanser/mask/exfoliator. The Kaolin Clay drags out impurities from your pores while sweet almond oil and jojoba oil remove makeup with a smooth, gentle touch. A mix of Strange Bird's signature ginger, ginseng, and goji berry helps hydrate skin too.
Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder ($29): This SPF powder is perfect for afternoons you need to brush up (pun intended) on your sunscreen but already have makeup on.
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint ($26): This ultra-thin and breathable tint will even out your skin's appearance while it brightens and moisturizes, all in one! Plus it won't hide your freckles or cake your pores.
MAC Dazzleshadow Extreme ($20): Turn heads with this rosy shade. Its creamy texture glides easily and leaves a brilliant finish that almost looks like melted metal.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($18): Even if we don't need a thick night cream, this is a great pick for a simple and long-lasting daily moisturizer. It's great for all skin types to boot.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Dewy Lip Balm ($16): If you're not feeling a full-on lipstick, try this vegan lip balm that'll give you weightless hydration and a buildable dose of color, perfect for mornings on-the-go. Shea butter and botanical blend will make lips look fuller and healthier.
Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum ($57): The peptides and anogeissus in this serum help minimize lines and pores.
MILK Lip + Cheek Tint ($30): Some days, we really need a product that'll do more than one job, and this cruelty- and gluten-free tint is one of them. The vegan formula lets you swipe, blend, and go.
Tag us with your favorite beauty products @BritandCo and follow our Beauty page for more inspiration!
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
More Dinner Ideas:
Upgrade Your Taco Tuesday With This BBQ Twist
This Firecracker Chicken Recipe Is Perfect For Spring
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.