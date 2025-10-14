I didn't see this coming!
Um, These 'TSITP' & 'Ransom Canyon' Stars Might Be Dating
If you know me, you know I love a good romance. And two of my absolute favorites? The Summer I Turned Pretty & Ransom Canyon. They have enough romance to give me butterflies while also providing plenty of plot lines that keep me hooked. But one thing I never expected was that the romance might translate to the actors real lives because Lola Tung and Garrett Wareing have posted each other on Instagram, and fans are starting to notice.
Let's break down those Lola Tung & Garrett Wareing dating rumors shall we?
Is Lola Tung in a relationship?
Lola Tung hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship with Garrett Wareing, but they've been on each other's Instagrams recently. First, Lola Tung posted a dump of polaroids that include a day spent with Garrett, and fans immediately clocked the apparent one-on-one time.
"That’s Conrad in a different font," one Instagram user commented, while another said, "Oh wait… I ship this!"
Garrett himself made a joke about Lola's hit show by commenting, "The summer I took photos on my instax mini."
And on October 13, Garrett Wareing posted his own photo dump that appears to include the same Lola hangout, if their clothes are any indication.
"on behalf of everyone I say thank you for the Lola content," one user commented. Another said, "You and Lola are too cute."
These two are all smiles in their pics together, so whether they're good friends or something more, it's clear they love spending time together.
Are Chris and Lola dating in real life?
Nope, Chris Briney and Lola Tung are not dating in real life; he's in a relationship with Isabel Machado, whom he met in college — and is allegedly engaged to!
