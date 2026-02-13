We have a brand new look at Lola Tung in her movie Forbidden Fruits. It won't be long before we can see her return as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — but while we wait Forbidden Fruits is going to give us our fill of Gen Z chaos. The new movie has some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain, just to name a couple), and it's one of the buzziest movies of the new year.

What are Forbidden Fruits about?

Forbidden Fruits follows a group of women, Apple, Cherry, and Fig, who secretly run a cult underneath their mall store after the shop closes for the evening. But everything goes sideways when a brand new employee named Pumpkin challenges everything. You can watch the brand new (and bloody) trailer above.

We get a look at the mall cult, and Apple's hold over the other girls. It looks like they're all keeping some pretty big secrets from each other that come to a bloody collision. My personal favorite moment of the trailer is the reference to The Devil Wears Prada (and all the memes it inspired) when Apple questions if someone's wearing a certain perfume and Pumpkin confirms it with a sassy comeback.

Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience filming the movie, and honestly it sounds like a blast. "I love Lola [Tung]. I interviewed her for Hero Mag, which was so, it was cute, I'm like, 'Oh no, like I'm the old one now, like I'm the old b—ch who was on the show 10 years ago, it's funny," Lili exclusively told Brit + Co. "We got very close while we were shooting that movie and [I feel] so lucky to call her a friend, like an actual genuine friend. She's all over my For You Page right now, everywhere. My whole thing is The Summer I Turned Pretty, so I'm seeing her face every day and it makes me smile because she's the cutest and also nicest person alive, by the way."