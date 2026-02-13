Watch the trailer now. 👀
'Forbidden Fruits' Trailer: Lola Tung Joins Lili Reinhart’s Mall Cult in New Horror-Comedy
We have a brand new look at Lola Tung in her movie Forbidden Fruits. It won't be long before we can see her return as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — but while we wait Forbidden Fruits is going to give us our fill of Gen Z chaos. The new movie has some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain, just to name a couple), and it's one of the buzziest movies of the new year.
Here's the latest update on Forbidden Fruits, starring Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, and Emma Chamberlain.
What are Forbidden Fruits about?
Forbidden Fruits follows a group of women, Apple, Cherry, and Fig, who secretly run a cult underneath their mall store after the shop closes for the evening. But everything goes sideways when a brand new employee named Pumpkin challenges everything. You can watch the brand new (and bloody) trailer above.
We get a look at the mall cult, and Apple's hold over the other girls. It looks like they're all keeping some pretty big secrets from each other that come to a bloody collision. My personal favorite moment of the trailer is the reference to The Devil Wears Prada (and all the memes it inspired) when Apple questions if someone's wearing a certain perfume and Pumpkin confirms it with a sassy comeback.
Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience filming the movie, and honestly it sounds like a blast. "I love Lola [Tung]. I interviewed her for Hero Mag, which was so, it was cute, I'm like, 'Oh no, like I'm the old one now, like I'm the old b—ch who was on the show 10 years ago, it's funny," Lili exclusively told Brit + Co. "We got very close while we were shooting that movie and [I feel] so lucky to call her a friend, like an actual genuine friend. She's all over my For You Page right now, everywhere. My whole thing is The Summer I Turned Pretty, so I'm seeing her face every day and it makes me smile because she's the cutest and also nicest person alive, by the way."
A brand new look at Lola Tung as Pumpkin in 'Forbidden Fruits.'
Lola Tung stuns in an unexpected and bloody (literally) new poster for Forbidden Fruits. We get an idea of the style of the movie thanks to Pumpkin's Avril Lavigne-esque outfit, but Lola's pose also suggests Pumpkin has a secret or two to spill.
When Does Lola Tung’s Horror Movie ‘Forbidden Fruits’ Come Out?
Shudder
Forbidden Fruits is coming to theaters on March 27, 2026 after it premieres at the 2026 SXSW Festival.
Who's starring with Lola Tung in the Forbidden Fruits movie?
Shudder
The Forbidden Fruits cast is literally stacked with all your favorite Gen Z and millennial stars. The cast includes:
- Lola Tung as Pumpkin
- Lili Reinhart as Apple
- Victoria Pedretti as Cherry
- Alexandra Shipp as Fig
- Emma Chamberlain
- Gabrielle Union
Where was Forbidden Fruits filmed?
Shudder
Forbidden Fruits started filming in Toronto, Canada, in March 2025.
What is the new horror movie with Lola Tung?
Shudder
In addition to Forbidden Fruits, we'll also see Lola Tung star opposite Nico Parker in another new thriller The Young People.
