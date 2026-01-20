Dearest Reader: Get an Exclusive First Look at the Enchanting New Bridgerton x Loungefly Collection

Dearest Gentle Reader, Bridgerton season 4 is finally upon us — and not just the new episodes, but plenty of new collaborations! The first part of the fourth season (led by Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek) premieres on Netflix January 29. In honor of the new episodes, Loungefly is releasing a brand new Bridgerton collection, and we have the exclusive first look!

Whether you're getting ready for Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball or you want to watch season 4 in style, keep reading for Brit + Co's exclusive look at the Loungefly x Bridgerton collaboration.

The Loungfly x Bridgerton Collection Loungefly Bridgerton Silhouette Floral Mini Backpack ($90) Loungefly is perhaps best known for their incredible backpacks that let you show off your fandom in style. The bag features a floral print in addition to gold foil, as well as debossed and embroidered details.

Loungefly The straps also feature a tulle detail for more elegance and texture.

Loungefly Bridgerton Floral Crossbody Bag ($75) This purse features embroidered floral detail all over, and any Bridgerton fan will recognize the gold bee at the center of the top flap.

Loungfly We have the same framed silhouette from the backpack on the back of the purse too.

Loungefly Bridgerton Figural Fan Handbag ($90) Now this Loungefly x Bridgerton purse is a total showstopper that would turn even Queen Charlotte's head at a ball. The bunched polyurethane gives it a textured feel in addition to all the gold embroidery and the gold handle.

Loungefly Bridgerton Floral Zip Around Wallet ($42) And finally, this new Bridgerton wallet is the perfect place to keep a portrait of your love, your best friend, or your family (and a $10 bill for your next coffee run). The golden bee serves as a sweet nod to the show.

Loungefly And the embroidered flowers and portrait are great additions too.

Loungefly And inside, there are four card slots and one clear ID slot for your essentials (and another bee motif of course!). This accessory (and collection) will turn any Bridgerton fan into the diamond of the season.

Are you excited for Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix? Let us know on Facebook what scene from An Offer From A Gentleman you're most excited to see onscreen, and subscribe to our weekly email for even more TV and pop culture news!