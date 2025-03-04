Enter Our Giveaway To Win A Trip To Turks & Caicos — & $14,700-Worth of Prizes!

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies From The 2025 Oscars

Starbucks Spring Cups
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

daylight saving time facts
Self Care

12 "Wacky" Daylight Saving Facts (& How to Make the Transition Easier)

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

most embarrassing stories
Lifestyle

8 Women Share Their Most Cringey Stories That Are Wildly Relatable

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Literally Going To Outer Space — Here's What Orlando Bloom Thinks

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Celebrity News

Apparently Jennifer Garner Makes Ben Affleck “Laugh Like No One Else Can”

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

Let's get that OOO notice on the cal 🌴

Enter Our Giveaway To Win A Trip To Turks & Caicos — & $14,700-Worth of Prizes!

luxury in the tropics giveaway
Salterra
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleMar 04, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

If you're looking to finally add that vacay to your cal, then it's your lucky day — we're giving away a dreamy vacation to Turks & Caicos and prizes worth $14,700! Seriously, with the Luxury in the Tropics giveaway, you can win a multi-night stay at the Salterra Resort & Spa complete with an ocean-view room, breakfast, and more. Oh! And you're getting all the skincare and stylish goods you could want to make your stay even more luxe — it's that good! Once you enter to win, here are all the prizes you could take home!

Scroll to see everything you can win in the Luxury in the Tropics giveaway!

luxury in the tropics giveaway

Salterra, Amanu

Your giveaway prizes (again, $14,700-worth of winnings!) include:
  • Five nights at Salterra Resort & Spa ($11,200) - Complimentary airport transportation, one-bedroom suite with an ocean view, daily complimentary breakfast for two, a 90-minute couples' massage, and an exclusive Caicos experience.
  • Matt's Flights Travel voucher ($1,000) - To cover the cost of your travels!
  • Marcella Giftcard ($500) - Pick out all your dreamy vacation outfits...
  • Amanu Giftcard ($500) - ...And don't forget the shoes to match!
luxury in the tropics giveaway

Coconu, Korres

  • Korres Skincare Bundle ($480) - Get your skin photo-ready for all the dreamy Insta pics you're about to post!
  • July Luggage Giftcard ($350) - To pack all your goodies in!
  • Dune Skincare Giftcard ($200) - You'll wanna keep the sunburn at bay — that's one souvenir you don't wanna bring back!
  • Coconu Giftcard ($150) - To enjoy your vacation buddy even more ;)
luxury in the tropics giveaway

Salterra

Sound good? Yeah, we thought so! Let's get that OOO notice on your calendar ASAP with this super luxe vacation. You can enter to win here. The giveaway closes on March 31, 2025, so don't miss your chance to win! 🌴

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. You must be 18 years or older to enter. See the official rules here!

Enter our Luxury in the Tropics giveaway here for a chance to win!

vacationskincaregiveaway

The Latest

sydney sweeney vanity fair oscars afterparty
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Is A Total Bombshell After Postponing Her Wedding

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

andrew garfield monica barbaro
Celebrity News

Sorry Y'all, Andrew Garfield Might Be Off The Market

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit