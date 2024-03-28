You Can Stay At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Bahamas Vacation House...For $15k A Night
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are always making headlines for being the cutest couple ever, and that includes their latest vacation. Apparently, the duo is craving summer as much as the rest of us because, during Taylor's break from the Eras Tour, they traded colder temps and concerts for a Bahamas vacation! They were seen sipping cocktails on the beach, swimming, and sipping cocktails *while* swimming. Taylor Swift and her boyfriend spent their time at the Rosalita vacation house, which you can rent for yourself on Vrbo — for $15k a night. Let's take a look!
Where did Travis and Taylor vacation in the Bahamas?
Image via Vrbo
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent time at the Rosalita Oceanfront Estate in Harbour Island, Bahamas. This area of the Bahamas has pink sand beaches, beautiful flowers, and an unbeatable view of the Caribbean Sea. All in all, it's one of those places that looks like a postcard, even when you're there in real life!
The rental (which you can rent for yourself on Vrbo) is made up of one main house and a guest house. The main house features five bedrooms, with a sixth in the guest house. The name of the game is privacy with this vacation house because each suite in the whole estate has a private terrace, ensuite bathroom, and private entrance from the garden.
The most important part IMO is the fact the Bahamas vacation house comes with private chefs! I'm a huge foodie and when I travel, my non-negotiable is that I have plenty of local food. If I went on a Bahamas vacation with endless food options, I would be one happy camper!
How much does it cost to stay in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas vacation house?
Image via Vrbo
If you want to stay in Taylor Swift's Bahamas vacation house, you can! All you have to do is shell out $15 thousand a night (via The New York Post), no biggie. With laundry, a pool, and a gym (not to mention the full staff and the private chefs), you definitely get a lot for $15k. However, if you'd rather save some cash for things like souvenirs or local restaurants, you can try this Oleander Gardens home instead.
What is the average cost of a trip to the Bahamas?
Image via Vrbo
Flights to the Bahamas can range anywhere from $500 to $1,900, so it really depends on when you book, which airline you pick, and where you're flying from. (It appears to be a little more expensive flying from LA than from NYC). All in all, a Bahamas vacation won't be cheap, but a budget, intentional spending choices, and making a plan ahead of time will make it more affordable!
What is the best time to go to the Bahamas?
Image via Vrbo
If you ask me, any time of year is a good time for a Bahamas vacation. However, if you suffer from the winter blues, anytime from November to March is a great idea! The temperatures are usually somewhere in the 70s, and since winter is the dry season, you won't have to worry about too much rain. But I've also been to the Bahamas in July, and while it's hotter, it's still very enjoyable.
Where was Taylor in the Bahamas?
Image via Vrbo
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed at the Rosalita vacation house on Harbour Island, but they've also been seen on the beach, on boat rides, and walking together on the docks. Considering the house features paddle boards, bikes, snorkel equipment, and lots of board games, I can imagine Taylor and Travis have been spending plenty of time relaxing. There's also the option to have on-site yoga or pilates classes — fun!
Lead image via Vrbo
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!