I was thrilled to talk to Lynn Whitfield and Coco Jones for their new Peacock thriller Strung (opposite Chlöe Bailey and Lucien Laviscount). And in addition to talking about the absolutely crazy movie, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk to Whitfield about the 20th anniversary of Cheetah Girls 2.

The movie, which follows the four Cheetah Girls (Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams) as they travel to Spain for a singing competition, is widely regarded by fans as one of the best Disney Channel movies of all time (and I agree).

"Wherever I've gone in the world, there's a cheetah girl," she shares in Brit + Co's interview. "They [go], 'Oh my God, you're Mama Cheetah. God, it's her, send her a drink!' It's a culture."

Lynn Whitfield feels like a "boss lady" thanks to 'Cheetah Girls'. And thanks to Disney+, movie lovers can watch the film whenever they want — including Cheetah Girls who weren't even alive when the movie came out (okay, I feel old). "There's a new generation of Cheetah Girls who've watched the movie and last year a lot of little girls dressed up as Cheetah Girls," Lynn Whitfield continues. "And so to be Mama Cheetah, I feel like such a boss lady. I feel like more of a boss chick from being a cheetah mama than probably anything I've done. And you know, who knows, Cheetah Girls may have more life to it." I'm sorry WHAT?!

While she denies contributing to a Cheetah Girls reunion rumor, Whitfield does says, "I am just saying look how it continues to evolve and people just keep watching. I think it's definitely deserving of. It's such a girl power situation." Yeah I couldn't agree more. Your move, Disney!

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