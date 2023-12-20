Fernie Salinas

Fernie Salinas (he/they) is a queer Latinx fortune telling witch from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. They are the owner and founder of Golden Mirror Fortunes, and they hope to be Your Favorite Fortune Teller! He uses tarot and magic to help people heal and find their paths, all in service of improving their fortunes. His deepest desire is to provide you with the light that you need to make your life a little more magical and glittery. Follow them on Instagram @golden_mirror_fortunes, and let them be your favorite fortune teller!