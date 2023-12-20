You Can Conjure Up A Little Magic This Season With These Winter Foods
Winter brings a chill to the air, long nights, and a delightfully cozy feeling, which means that food just becomes somehow more delicious, more amazing, more nourishing. It’s as if the lights go up, the sun goes down, and the warmth of our homes calls in some yummy spirits to bless our meals with their delightful magic, granting every morsel and bite an extra oomph — and I’m so here for it! From the delectable pastries to the simmering stews to every sip of that coffee, winter brings some of the most comforting food.
However, as a witch, I also find winter — and its food — to be filled with magic. The Winter Solstice (December 21) is longest night of the year, helping us find the rest we need to shine brightly as the sun begins to strengthen. Winter teaches us to wait and see, and to enjoy the rest and the comfort of the darkness, so that we have enough energy for the ebullience of Spring and Summer.
Winter being a time of both food and magic is perfect for bringing enchantment into the mundane, and allowing for every day activities to become something more special and intentional. With this in mind, let’s explore some common winter food spices and see how we can incorporate them to bring some magic into our lives!
Cinnamon
Photo by Studio 31 / PEXELS
Cinnamon is the quintessential cozy spice, warm and rich and full of fire. We can practically feel it on our tongues and in our hearts as soon as the first nip comes into the air. With cinnamon, that heat can be used for intentions of creativity and passion — when we’re feeling like we need an extra push or excitement, cinnamon can provide it just at the right time. Cinnamon is also full of luck and success, so bring it out when you’re feeling in a bind or like too many black cats have been crossing your road!
To use cinnamon magically, try sprinkling some in your morning coffee and feeling yourself filled with passion for the day. As you’re making your way through the day, feel the success and luck that you were so intent on at the start of the day carry you through whatever the hours may bring!
Nutmeg
Photo by Vladimir Gladkov / PEXELS
Nutmeg, which is neither a nut nor related to Megara from Hercules 😉, has a sweet, warm, earthy flavor that goes well with all sorts of our favorite winter desserts. Nutmeg is ideal for increasing our own psychic powers, as its mystical aroma enhances our ability to see the unseen. Nutmeg is also used as a money attractor, so as you recover from the holiday spending, use nutmeg to bring in all of the money you might need (or at least some of it, big spender!).
For a potent use of nutmeg, sprinkle a tiny bit some on some spinach as you’re cooking to attract money. Spinach, green like the cash you’re looking for, will soak up the vibes of the nutmeg and help your wallet overflow!
Clove
Photo by john phyo / PEXELS
Clove already looks powerful, with its spiky appearance eerily similar to nails, so its magic is easy to see. Clove is spicy and sweet, with a woodsy scent that immediately evokes chillier climates and warms the heart. Clove bringsprotection in magic, keeping the bad vibes at bay and shielding you from any psychic or emotional harm that may be coming your way. Clove also helps with love and making it stick.
Bring some protection into your home by making a pomander with orange and cloves. Decide on a pattern (I personally like stripes from tip to tip), then use a toothpick to make some holes in the orange where you’ll stick the cloves. Place it in a doorway that people use frequently, and let its magic keep any negativity out of your space!
Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / PEXELS
Of course, you can combine these spices together into delicious pastries, or find them already placed into the cookies we share all throughout the holiday season. Using spices as a part of my magical practice has allowed my kitchen witchery to flourish, and will definitely bring an even bigger sense of enchantment into your own life this winter. May the spices of winter warm your heart, protect your home, and bless you with their potent magic!
Header image via EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / PEXELS