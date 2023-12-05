Make This Eggnog French Toast For An Unforgettable Post-Christmas Brunch
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Skip the plain pancakes and waffles and kick your Christmas breakfast up a notch by making this insanely delicious and sugary eggnog French toast instead! It's a clear culinary celebration of holiday flavors – the eggnog (or in the case of this recipe, eggnog liqueur) speaks for itself, but the ginger, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg really shine through and elevate the season.
The secret to perfecting this eggnog French toast is making it with St Pierre brioche bread. Each slice will soak up the creamy batter, helping craft a satisfying bite every time. Top everything off with caramelized oranges and toffee sauce, and you will be amazed.
This eggnog French toast recipe will be your go-to for family brunch and the post-gift opening feast. Here's how to make it!
Ingredients For Eggnog French Toast
This festive eggnog French toast features not only a stack of tender brioche bread, but a generous amount of sweet, sweet toppings like caramelized oranges and toffee sauce. What gives this recipe its charm is the range of warm spices you'll use in the eggnog concoction – nutmeg and cinnamon seal the deal!
Eggnog French toast makes for the ultimate post-Christmas breakfast or brunch. This recipe requires just 30 minutes in the kitchen to yield something truly magical. Here's what you'll need to make it:
- 8 slices St Pierre Brioche Loaf
- 2 small oranges
- 1 oz butter
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 1 oz light brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 200ml heavy cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp Eggnog liqueur
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tbsp superfine sugar
- Vegetable oil or butter for frying
- Toffee or caramel sauce to serve
How To Make Eggnog French Toast
- First make the caramelized oranges. Trim the top off each orange then place on a board with the flat (trimmed) ends down. Using a small knife carefully cut downwards, following the curve of the fruit, to remove the peel. Now place the oranges on their sides and cut into thin slices about ⅛ of an inch.
- Melt the butter in non-stick skillet over high heat. Add the sugar and ginger and stir then bubble for 3 minutes. Add the orange slices and cook for 1-2 minutes until slightly caramelized. Carefully remove with a spatula and set aside on a plate.
- Add the eggs, cream, vanilla, Eggnog liqueur, nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar to a wide bowl and whisk together until well combined.
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium high heat and add ½ tsp oil and ½ tsp butter.
- Dip a slice of brioche loaf into the egg and cream mixture, then add to the skillet. Repeat with another slice or two, depending on how many you can fit in your skillet.
- Fry for a couple of minutes until golden then turn and cook the other side. Lift out onto warmed plates then repeat with the other slices.
- Pile up the French toast then top with the caramelized oranges and drizzle over the toffee or caramel sauce to serve.
To further embrace the taste of eggnog, enjoy your eggnog French toast with our Starbucks eggnog latte recipe or a classic spiked eggnog drink!
Recipe + lead image via St Pierre Bakery.
