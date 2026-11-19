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Cozy, vintage charm!

12 Marshalls Holiday Decor Finds For Anthropologie Fans (Starting at $8)

Marshalls/Brit + Co

By Theresa GonzalezNov 19, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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We’re obsessed with Anthropologie’s mix of vintage charm, cozy textures, and whimsical holiday magic—just not always the price tags that come with it. The good news? If you know where to look, you can score similar looks at Marshalls for a fraction of the cost. From nostalgic details to playful seasonal accents, these 12 finds bring all the festive personality to your space without stretching your holiday budget.

Looking for some instant cheer for your home? Look no further than these Marshall's decor finds for the holidays.

Marshalls

Bring that crisp, just-cut evergreen energy indoors without sweeping up needles. Housed in a decorative lidded jar, this winter pine candle sets a cozy, woodsy mood for movie nights, gift wrapping, and slow weekend mornings.

Marshalls

Frame your favorite 4x6 holiday photos—or a cozy winter print—inside this gold-toned oval frame accented with a festive plaid border. Complete with an easel back and hanging hardware, it’s ready for a tabletop or gallery wall.

Marshalls

Give your front door or entryway an instant seasonal glow-up with this lush 27-inch wreath. Faux magnolia leaves, sweet berry accents, and a classic bow come together for a welcoming vibe that feels timeless and zero-maintenance all season long.

Marshalls

Tall, slender, and topped with a sweet bow detail, this 9.5-inch candle holder is made for elevating a holiday tablescape or windowsill. Pair it with taper candles for a romantic, party-ready glow.

Marshalls

Trade a traditional fabric tree skirt for a sleek, structured silhouette with this woven tree collar. Measuring 20 inches in diameter and 10 inches tall, its organic woven texture adds warm, tailored charm to your setup while keeping the base of your tree looking neat and pulled-together.

Marshalls

You literally can... score this charming needlepoint ornament! For the tree that loves a little personality and wit, this embroidered ornament delivers maximum charm. It’s a fun conversation starter that captures the chaotic-good energy of the holiday season in one stitch-worthy piece.

Marshalls

CHERISH THE SEASON Ceramic Led Houses, Set of 5 ($20)

How cute is this miniature holiday village? This set of five assorted ceramic houses—ranging from petite 3-inch cottages to taller 6.5-inch accents—casts a warm LED glow on a mantel, bookshelf, or console table.

Marshalls

JINGLES & JOY Flocked Nutcracker Ornaments, Set of 3 ($13)

Add a playful, textured twist to traditional nutcracker style with this set of three flocked ornaments. Their velvety finish and festive look bring instant charm to your tree—or look adorable tied onto wrapped gifts.

Marshalls

Cozy mantel goals start right here. With plush faux fur, ribbed texture, a foldover cuff, and a full lining, this generous 22-inch stocking looks just as chic hanging empty as it does stuffed to the brim with little treats.

Marshalls

Don’t let the holiday spirit stop at the living room! This soft, plush bath rug with a peppermint-inspired border and non-skid backing turns even a quick morning routine into a festive little moment.

Marshalls

Swap in breezy, breathable striped cotton pillowcases for a subtle seasonal refresh that still feels classic year-round. This two-piece standard set brings soft texture and easy charm to guest beds or your own cozy sanctuary.

Marshall's

JINGLES & JOY Wool Skiing Mice Ornaments, Set of 2 ($13)

Honestly, is there anything cuter than tiny wool mice ready to hit the slopes? So Anthropologie! At 5 inches tall each, this duo brings whimsical après-ski energy straight to your Christmas tree.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more stunning home decor finds from Marshalls and more!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

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