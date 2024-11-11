22 Target Gift Ideas For *Everyone* On Your Holiday Shopping List This Year
If you're playing Santa this holiday season, you'll want to pay extra attention to Targetbecause they've got so many goodies for every budget. From what we've seen, you can find a gift in just about any category, ranging from tech to beauty and wellness. Between us, some of our editorial team already has some good gets from this list in their carts — the gifts are that good. So whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays, or just because, I've rounded up plenty of options for you!
Scroll down for 22 great gift ideas from Target!
The Best Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Bestie
Target
SLF LED Face Mask
Soon your beauty-obsessed bestie will be able to say she has an LED face mask in her possession thanks to this version that's only $100 at Target! So far it has 8 5-star ratings which means it's going to give you the same benefits as a pricier one. What benefits, you ask?
The 7 different light therapy colors target everything from circulatory to scarring issues over time, leaving one's face refreshed each time it's used. It also makes sure your skincare goodies do their job more effectively.
P.S. It comes with a rechargeable USB and accompanying bag so it can be easily stored when not in use.
Target
Osea Bestsellers For Face & Body Kit
Beauty sets are ever popular this year because they truly make for the best gift ideas! With Osea's bestseller's kit, you can surprise the beauty lover in your life with products designed for their face and body. From the cleanser to the hydrating body oil, someone may fall in love with Osea and look for ways to incorporate more products into their daily routine!
Target
Cantu Sleigh All Day Holiday Gift Set
Give your sister or bestie the gift of slaying the holidays and new year with this cute set! It includes the following:
- Cantu Extra Hold Stay Gel
- Cantu Edges Styler
- Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
- Eylure Luxe Marquise False Eyelashes
- Elegant Touch Press On Nails in Cocoa Crush
Target
Rael Blemish Essentials Care Gift Sets
Pimples won't be able to crush anyone's holiday plans thanks to this blemish kit. It has 54 pimple patches and two amazing tea tree face masks for anyone who doesn't have time for beauty setbacks. From spot covers to overnight treatments, there's something that tackles breakouts in a cinch!
The Best Gifts For Whoever's Booked & Busy
Threshold Wood Lidded Glass Wellness Calm Candle
An at-home spa day always requires things that will help set the tone. One of the best ways you can help that booked and busy person in your life is to gift them with a candle that smells like lavender & sage. Both are known to invoke a sense of calm which is often needed for the person who's always on the go.
Target
Oura Ring 4
Forget the beloved Apple Watch and surprise your sister or bestie with the Oura Ring 4! It has Smart Sensing that'll provide insights about their health in ways they'd never expect. With 30 biometrics, sleep, activity, stress, and heart health trends will be recorded in real time. Though it looks bulky, it have a comfortable fit for daily wear and can be used with apps like Apple Health, Flo, and more.
Target
Therabody Theragun Relief
Our affiliate writer Meredith Holser gave her honest reviews about the Theragun before so we can vouch for how well it works. If you know someone who does physical labor or complains of intense neck or shoulder pain from sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, you need to surprise them with this. It's an investment that'll provide them with the relief they're looking for because chronic pain can lead to more stress!
It comes with:
- 3 massage attachments
- Standard Ball
- Dampener
- Thumb
- USB-C charging cable
Target
Sharper Image Portable Sauna
Forget booking another spa day and opt for something that'll always be in reach for the person who needs an intense sweat session. Its spacious design will allow the user to fit comfortably inside and receive the steam treatment of their dreams.
if you've ever been to a sauna then you know how amazing your body feels afterwards, plus it promotes a good night's sleep that rivals the benefits of sleepmaxxing!
Target
Green Inspired Guided Journal Softcover Sewn Today with Intention
Once that person's done pampering themselves, they'll love reaching for this intentional journal that helps them practice reflective self-care. Filled with different journal prompts that encourage practicing gratitude, it's the perfect gift for the person whose mind can't stop filtering from one task to the next.
The Best Target Gifts For The Book Lover In Your Life
Target
WITHit Quad Light LED Reading Light
This is for the book lover who won't stop straining their eyes to read at night when they're supposed to be sleeping. This LED reading light is secure enough to attach to any book and makes it easier to see the words on the page thanks to its 4-level brightness design.
Target
Threshold 2 Pack Marble and Wood Bookend Set
Has your bestie been raving nonstop about bookends to hold her books together? Look no further than this gift idea from Target.
Target
Brightroom Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
And if they insist on reading books while taking a bath, help them keep their latest read dry wit this bathtub caddy.
Target
DesignWorks Inc Book Lovers Journal
If 2025 is the year your bestie has declared she's going to track her reading habits, she needs a cute and compact book journal to help her do it. She can even write her own reviews of everything she's read — for better or worse!
Target
City Creek Prints
For the fun of it, gift your bestie with this canvas tote print and watch their eyes light up.
The Best Gifts For Anyone Obsessed With #FoodTok
Target
Gatherings
We all know that one person who can't stay away from #FoodTok and we get it. Help them start recreating meals in the comfort of the home with this casual-fancy cookbook.
Target
Half Baked Harvest Super Simple by Tieghan Gerard
We love Tieghan Gerard's recipes that she shares on her Half Baked Harvest site because they're flavorful and simple to make! She's got everything from cocktails to holiday-themed desserts that make our mouths water every time we see them.
Surprise the foodie in your life with her Super Simple cookbook in case they're on the hunt for quick and easy meals that'll happily fill their bellies.
Target
Hot Ones Hot Sauce Trio Pack
There's at least one person you know who's seen every episode of Hot Ones by now so we think you should surprise t hem with this hot sauce kit. They'll get to taste the mildest and hottest of flavors which may produce similar hilarious results as seen on the show!
Target
Figmint 7.5qt Enamel Dutch Oven in Blue
Target gift ideas often include a range of things - like this Dutch oven. Needless to say, it's mandatory for the cook in your life to have one.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia French Press Coffee Maker
Is there someone in your inner circle that won't stop chatting about French press coffee? It's a great idea for anyone who doesn't want to rely on a machine to brew their cup of coffee.
Target
Polder Twist Digital Kitchen Timer with Extra Large Black Display
I know it's seems lazy but a digital kitchen timer simplifies the cooking process.
Target
Ninja Luxe Café 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew
But, you can splurge and surprise them with this Ninja Espresso machine! It has all the bells and whistles that'll make anyone feel like they've been working evening shifts at Starbucks. We can't get enough of the coffee bean grinder and attached milk frothing option that gives us the warmest or coldest foam we've ever tasted!
Target
Threshold 4pk Coupe Ribbed Glass Set
We already know your bestie needs the perfect glassware set for your upcoming Christmas gathering so why not gift her with this fancy set? You'll love looking at your peppermint cocktail recipes floating in these pretty glasses.
Which Target gift ideas are you adding to your Christmas list? Share with us below and subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday inspo!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.