Cottage chic home decor is timeless in my book, but it's also trending, especially as we enter the coziest season. As a home editor, two of my favorite places to shop for home decor is still TJ Maxx and Marshalls. It's like vintage shopping, but brand new and still a very good bargain. Seasonally, I love to refresh sheets, pillows, and cozy home updates that make a space feel brand new. While combing through the aisles can be a deal breaker for some, we've curated the fall home decor finds you'll want to display all season long. From cozy textiles to charming accents, here are 'cottage chic' pieces to refresh your home right now.

Check out these favorites from Marshalls' new home decor drop!

Marshalls Taylor Madison Soft Rectangular Tote Basket I have a bunch of baskets sprinkled around my home for versatile storage that also brings texture and warmth to any room. Keep throw blankets, pillows, or everyday clutter (and laundry) neatly tucked away.

Marshalls NATE BERKUS Plaid Blanket Drape this cozy layer with a classic autumn pattern over the back of a sofa or snuggle up with on chilly evenings.

Marshalls ACORN AND OAK Set Of 2 Squirrel Taper Candle Holders I'm a huge fan of charming, nature-inspired accents like these for adding a whimsical touch to your decor. It adds a little personality to your mantel or dining table and at just $13 for the pair!

Marshalls EAST WEST Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle In Garden Jar If you're all about delightful pumpkin scents in rustic containers, then this candles is perfect for filling your space with sweet, cozy autumn notes for just $10!

Marshalls STUPELL 16x20 Pears Wall Art Add some vintage charm to your kitchen or dining room walls with this timeless piece celebrating harvest motifs.

Marshalls BALTA Made In Turkey 5x8 Grid Lines Area Rug I LOVE this rug and would buy it in a heartbeat, but alas, I need something bigger for my living room. It's a modern geometric foundation piece with clean lines while still feeling cozy and cottage chic for only $80.

Marshalls CANAAN 24x24 Into The Woods Tapestry Oversized Luxe Pillow Bring the outdoors in with this oversized accent pillow full of rich, woodsy motifs. It's the perfect accent to elevate the comfort and style of your living room or bedroom.

Marshalls LILLIAN AUGUST HOME 16x16 Vintage Pleated Round Pillow This chic, textured accent with vintage flair adds a pop of color and sophistication to a bed or sofa.

Marshalls SAGEBROOK HOME Solid Wood Plant Stand Stool Elevate your greenery or add a touch of height — this versatile wooden pedestal says cottage chic all over it.

Marshalls ALEX & ZOE 10in Pom Pom Chrysanthemum In Ribbed Pot Add this colorful, maintenance-free floral accent to bring instant autumn cheer to any tabletop.

Marshalls LAUNDRY Gingham Sheet Set This charming bedding set features a classic plaid pattern that adds a cozy, vintage-inspired touch to your bedroom refresh.

Marshalls Made In Portugal Contrast Striped Hand Towels (Set Of 2 ) Give your bathroom a spa-like seasonal update with stylish and absorbent bathroom essentials with a fun stripe.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!



