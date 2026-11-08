I was at my favorite TJ Maxx with my daughter recently and made a mental note to go back for holiday gifts. The shelves are packed with good finds right now, before they get picked over closer to the holidays. Grab these under-$25 gifts for everyone on your list: PJs for your BFF, cottagecore plates for Mom, a mini digital printer for the tweens in your life, and a festive Stanley for, well, anyone, yourself included. There’s even something for your favorite pup!

Cross your list twice with these chic TJ Maxx gifts for under $25!

TJ Maxx STANLEY Stainless Steel Quencher Flowstate Tumbler Because no holiday wish list is complete without a Stanley. Gift this festive, seasonal tumbler to the water-bottle collector in your life so they can keep their emotional support hydration ice-cold through every single holiday errand.

TJ Maxx BORN 2pc Notch Collar Pajama Set You can never go wrong gifting cozy pajamas, and this chic notch-collar set is practically begging to be worn during a holiday movie marathon by the tree.

TJ Maxx COASTLINE IMPORTS Set Of 4 Hydrangea Plates These darling plates make the sweetest gift for anyone who loves setting a gorgeous table. These textured plates are dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and tres chic for serving up holiday desserts.

TJ Maxx SAND AND PAWS 12oz Dog Top Holiday Berry Candle The foolproof gift for the dog lover who already has everything. Fill their space with cozy, festive aromas that make coming home after a chilly winter walk feel like joy. It neutralizes pet odors too!

TJ Maxx BELLA LUX 8in Reindeer Bowl I am swooning over this gold-toned reindeer cutie. Wrap it up for your favorite stylish hostess so they can use it to hold seasonal trinkets or elevate their coffee table decor.

TJ Maxx MVMT Instaprint Black And White Instant Wireless Printer Give the gift of instant memories! This sleek wireless printer lets your favorite shutterbug turn their digital holiday snapshots into physical, frame-worthy keepsakes in seconds.

TJ Maxx BUMBLE AND BUMBLE Prep Style Extender Starter Boxed Set The ultimate stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your list. This travel-sized trio is packed with everything they need to prime, style, and make their blowout last through three whole days of festivities.

TJ Maxx Love Paris The Art Of The French Cocktail Book For the aspiring home mixologist on your shopping list, this gorgeous book lets them fall in love with the romance of an authentic Parisian cocktail without ever leaving their kitchen.

TJ Maxx FLORENCE BY MILLS 3pc Skin Essentials Kit Treat the beauty lover in your life to the ultimate pamper session. This gorgeous lily-jasmine scented kit comes with everything they need to cleanse, scrub, and glow straight through the winter blues.

TJ Maxx MISSION PETS Gift From Santa Pet Sweater Because your furry best friend deserves to be just as festive as the rest of the family. With a cozy knit and the cutest bow accent, this makes an adorable gift for any pampered pup.

TJ Maxx ENVOGUE Christmas Party Drinks Sheet Set For the friend who goes all out with their holiday hosting, gift them the cutest seasonal bedding we’ve ever seen. It’s an instant bedroom upgrade that delivers maximum festive cheer all December long.

TJ Maxx RCA 3-in-1 Mega Safe Wireless Charging Station The ultimate practical-yet-luxurious gift for the tech-obsessed person in your life. This multitasking station powers up their phone, watch, and earbuds all at once while adding a gorgeous glow to their nightstand.

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