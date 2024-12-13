7 Easy Christmas Makeup Looks That Will Have You “Camera-Ready” For Family Photos
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Give a girl 7 Christmas makeup ideas to choose from and she can change the world — or at least slay her holiday pictures. So what if you only plan to be in your living room this year? There's no harm in getting dolled up to celebrate one of the best days of the year. After all, you've basically survived everything 2024 has thrown at you from dealing with toxic friends to wondering if it's too late to participate in the winter arc trend (it's not!). So let's get into these lovely Christmas makeup looks!
7 Christmas makeup ideas to recreate at home
1. Red-Tinted Lipgloss
Jasmine Williams
"I love the simplicity of this look because it takes less than 10 minutes to complete. I prepped my skin with e.l.f. Cosmetics' Power Grip Primer before applying Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation and Sephora's Best Skin Ever Concealer, a touch of One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, and Ami Colé's Hydrating Lip Oil Treatment in the shade Romance (cranberry color)! IMO, the subtle pop of lip color is great for someone who doesn't want to overdo it on Christmas." — Jasmine Williams, Brit + Co's Writer.
2. Icy Blue Eye Makeup
Chloe Williams
"When I want to try something different than my classic gold lid, I love breaking out an ice blue or periwinkle shadow. ColourPop is my favorite brand to get eyeshadows from just because of how pigmented they are, and I went crazy with this LAV_ISH palette. More is more in this case, y'all! I layered Mood Boost, Escapism, Serenity, and Virtual Love all together until it was just right. I've also found that skipping eyeliner for this look helps it feel a little more carefree instead of polished, which is always fun." — Chloe Williams, Brit + Co's Entertainment Editor
3.Sunset Eyeshadow
While it's easy for bronze looks to sway into the skin-like neutral territory, this cute Christmas makeup idea is more festive. The difference has everything to do with adding brown, gold, or even pink shimmer towards the inner corner and middle of your eyelids.
Our recommendations: Milani Gilded Mini Eyeshadow Palette or Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
4. Glittery Purple Eyeshadow
Chloe Williams
Go big or go home with a Christmas makeup look that's as bold as your holiday decor. It doesn't hold anything back with its glittery purple eyeshadow and crimson lipstick! It's going to show up in all your pictures without an issue. As an added bonus, let your nails match your eyeshadow! We have plenty of Christmas naildesigns that'll help you narrow down the right polish or press-on nails to go with this.
Our recommendation: Revolution Beauty Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette
5. Pink Shimmery Eyeshadow
Chloe Williams
"I love the femininity of the sugar plum fairy, which makes this all-pink look one of my favorites! I've been loving the glowy look of the L'oreal true match nude serum foundation along with peachy blush. For the eye, I use the Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette I got in high school along with the Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick in Well-being. And to finish off the look, I don't go anywhere without my L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Sugar Plum (fitting!). This is my third tube and it's literally like my lips but better." — Chloe Williams, Brit + Co's Entertainment Editor
6. White Gold Shimmery Eyeshadow + Nude Lip Combo
Jasmine Williams
"This is probably my favorite Christmas makeup look I've worn because I decided to be adventurous with my eyes by adding white gold glitter to them. I didn't want to go overboard so I kept it light by using the shade * from Too Faced's * palette. For my lips, I used Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Lipstick in the shade Seductress and their Lifter Lipgloss in Stone on my lips. It's a great look for anyone who plans to wear statement outfits on Christmas!" — Jasmine Williams, Brit + Co's Writer
7. Sugar Plum Ice Princess
Kayla Walden
As much as we love intricate designs and makeup looks, we know the best ones don't involve a lot of things. Kayla Walden, one of Brit + Co's Staff Writers and in-house Content Creator, knows how to create stunning looks that only involve a few products. All she did was add a sparkly white eyeshadow all over her eyelids while lining her bottom waterline with a white eyeliner.
Watch Kayla's Christmas Makeup Tutorial Here!
And just like that, you'll have the perfect makeup this holiday season!
And just like that, you'll have the perfect makeup this holiday season!
