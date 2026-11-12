If you're looking to feel a little fancy this season, Anthropologie has you covered. The latest collection is full of party-ready dresses for every celebration on your calendar, from holiday dinners to New Year’s Eve. And because so many of these pieces come in Anthropologie’s classic silhouettes, you’ll keep wearing them for years, which makes them well worth the investment. So go ahead and get a little fancy this season.

Shop our favorite Anthropologie dresses for the holidays!

Anthropologie Saylor Jeanetta Mini Dress Who doesn't love a classic tweed moment? This chic V-neck mini shift dress gets a cool-girl upgrade thanks to contrast woven piping. It’s a throw-on-and-go style that delivers instant polish for holiday lunches, daytime parties, or whenever you want to feel put-together with zero effort.

Anthropologie BHLDN Eloise Boat Neck Stretch Velvet Maxi Dress Velvet is the undisputed MVP of party season, and this stretch-velvet maxi is an absolute dream. With a timeless boat neckline and a silhouette that hugs you in all the right places, it brings major old-Hollywood glamour to formal dinners and winter galas.

Anthropologie Hutch Faux Feather Sweater Mini Dress Cozy sweater-knit comfort meets high-fashion drama! Finished with a playful faux feather hem, this crew-neck mini strikes the ultimate balance between tactile texture and holiday elegance.

Anthropologie Hutch Feathered Kaftan If you want to make a major entrance this season, look no further. This dramatic emerald green kaftan (it comes in other colors too) combines comfort and movement with show-stopping faux feather trim at the cuffs for pure old-Hollywood glam. It's the ultimate one-and-done statement piece that looks expensive, feels like a dream to wear, and guarantees you'll be the best-dressed person at every holiday party.

Anthropologie Maeve Tailored Tartan Plunge Mini Dress Nothing screams "holiday season" quite like tartan, and this tailored mini gives the classic pattern a modern, flirty edge. Featuring a striking plunging neckline, it’s the ultimate statement piece for ringing in the festivities in serious style.

Anthropologie Somerset Crushed Velvet Maxi Dress An absolute fan-favorite silhouette gets a dreamy winter-ready upgrade in rich crushed velvet. With a universally flattering fit and gorgeous, swishy movement, this is the kind of maxi dress you'll reach for season after season.

Anthropologie Helsi Silvia Strapless Stretch Sequin Midi Dress Ready to turn some serious heads? Drenched in stretch sequins and finished with a gorgeous wraparound floral embellishment, this midi dress is pure party perfection. Plus, the built-in structured bodice with boning means you can dance the night away in total comfort.

Anthropologie Maeve Bow Romper Who says you have to wear a dress to stand out? This playful bow romper gives you all the festive sparkle and chic flair of a holiday dress with the ultimate comfort and ease of a one-piece. Consider your holiday party outfit dilemmas solved!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sequined Sleeveless Mini Dress If you're looking for a sign to shine all night long, this is it. Drenched in allover sequins with an easy crew-neck shift silhouette, this little number guarantees you'll be the brightest thing in the room. Just add strappy heels and a fun clutch!

Anthropologie Endless Rose Velvet Bow Mini Dress I'm completely obsessed with the bow trend right now, and this velvet mini leans right into it in the cutest way possible. It’s sweet, chic, and undeniably festive—your new go-to for holiday cocktail hours, parties, and cozy date nights.

Anthropologie Maeve Jamie Velvet Halter Midi Dress We adore the ultra-flattering fit of this dress that nips in the waist to perfection. The gorgeous halter neckline meets sumptuous velvet for a look that feels just as timeless as it does trendy.

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