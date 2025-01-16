5 "Overrated" Fashion Finds I Regret Buying (I'm Looking At You, Barrel Jeans)
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
2024 was a year of lessons — I added so many "overrated" fashion finds to my cart...that definitely should have never left it. As intentional as I was, I made a few shopping mistakes that I'm willing to live with. But, no one said I couldn't talk about my lack of judgement with all the overrated fashion finds that I wouldn't buy again. Listen! I just wanna warn you so you don't end up like me! So, if you're thinking about taking some risks on recent trends, here's what I bought and hated last year. (You'll thank me later)
P.S. Just because I didn't love them doesn't mean they're bad buys for other people. They just didn't work for me!
Scroll to see the 5 overrated fashion finds I should've never bought...
1. The Pleated Skirt
Big sigh... I'm 5'2" with a short torso, long legs, and a curvier backside, so shopping can be tricky. But I somehow thought buying a mini pleated skirt was a great idea. Similar to one of the other fashion trends I'm not a fan of, my skirt gave me 50 shades of 'never again' when I attempted to wear it.
From the wind having a field day with it to feeling my butt on my car's seat every time I sat down, I quickly understood that this was a waste of money for me.
2. The Barrel Jean
Barrel jeans are another buy I wanted to love, but didn't because of how it fit on my body. I don't know if I should try something that's tailored for petite women, but I'm still scarred from being excited to try them on...only to face disappointment.
I looked like I'd purposely blown air in my jeans to achieve this trend which made me feel silly. However, I've seen content creators like Karen Goodbrand wearing them and they look amazing! However, I'm willing to table them for now and stick to my straight or traditional wide leg jeans.
3. Corset Belt
Let's have a long moment of silence for my lack of judgement with this purchase. I don't know what the goal was when I purchased a corset belt, but it swallowed my tiny torso.
I'm not even kidding. I looked like I stuffed myself into it which made me promptly return it for a refund. Sometimes I've been known to do an exchange for store credit, but I wanted this to go back to the sender so I'd never have to think about it again.
4. Colorful Tights
Before you question my sanity, I want to explain why this made my "overrated" list. I purchased a pair of burgundy tights at the last minute and wore them on Christmas Eve. They got a lot of positive attention, but I was so itchy in them lol. Also, they reminded me of a time when it was mandatory to wear them with dresses to church.
I literally couldn't wait to pull them off when I got home and haven't seen them since December 24, 2024.
5. The Faux Crocodile Print Vinyl Coat
I actually loved this coat, but what makes it overrated is how much noise it made whenever I wore it. It sounded like rubbing two water hoses together, meaning it was insufferable. It could be a personal thing, but I couldn't get past that sound no matter how cool I thought it made my outfits look.
The worst part about it is I spent more than I should've for it and haven't seen it since last summer, so all the rubber sounds were for nothing.
