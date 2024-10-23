Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

best reality dating shows
Entertainment

The Best Reality Dating Shows To Stream RN For Equal Parts Love And Chaos

anthropologie holiday decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Anthropologie’s Adorable Holiday Decor Will Convince You To Decorate Early This Year

olivia munn skims ad
Celebrity News

Olivia Munn Bravely Shares Mastectomy Scars In Latest Skims Ad

severance season 2 adam scott
TV

The 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer Is Finally Here & I Have So Many Questions

nobody wants this season 2
TV

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Won't Feature This Controversial Couple

beef season 2 news
TV

Curb Your Road Rage! The 'Beef' Season 2 Cast Is Here.

taylor swift
Music

Taylor Swift Made A Rare Comment About This Potential ‘Reputation’ Easter Egg

Pop Culture Costumes
Halloween

17 Pop Culture Costumes That Are Freakin' Perfect For Halloween

Does Makeup Expire
Self Care

9 Makeup Products You Should Toss ASAP, According To Experts

best trader joes food
Food

7 Delicious Trader Joe’s Finds I Always Keep Stocked In My Kitchen

best drugstore conditioner
Hair

I’m Convinced This $10 Bottle Is The Best Drugstore Conditioner To Add Shine