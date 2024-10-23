Matty Healy Explains Why He Won't Write Songs About "Casual" Relationships Post-Taylor Swift Breakup
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you felt personally attacked by The Tortured Poets Department, there's a good chance you've survived at least one situationship. (Unfortunately there's also a good chance you've been through multiple.) Taylor Swift's newest album chronicles a past love that she calls "the loss of her life" — and many people think the ex in question is Matty Healy.
And while many singers and songwriters use their personal experiences to influence their music, the 1975 frontman recently told People that he's "just not interested" in using his relationships as inspiration.
"Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing," Matty says. "I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that."
While he says writing about the buzziest moments from their lives is "fair enough," Matty doesn't want to write songs about his relationships just because they're buzzy, stating that it's an "obvious" thing to draw inspiration from.
"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he says.
"I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against," he continues. "So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting."
In addition to "loml," one song from The Tortured Poets Department that Swifties think is about Matty Healy is "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
"[These supposed Matty Healy-focused songs] started out being like 'f—k all of you, I love him, I’ll fix him, I don’t care what you say' to ending here basically saying 'alright yeah this guy sucks,'" one Reddit user says. "I think the order of these songs plays a huge role in this throughline of that relationship."
Despite the scathing lyrics, Matty's aunt Debbie Dedes told The Daily Mail she didn't think the songs (if they are about him) would affect him too much. “She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all,” she said. “He's very happy in his new relationship [with Gabbriette Bechtel] so I'm sure he will be focusing on that.”
And considering Taylor Swift is now dating the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (who's all-but-confirmed to be the focus of the romantic & nostalgic "So High School"), she's finally very happy, too.
