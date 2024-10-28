Another Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Holiday Movie Is Coming (Yes, Really)
In case you missed it, a new rom-com following a pair that bears a great resemblance to the internet's favorite “It” couple is coming to Lifetime for the holidays! Although the film isn’t technically inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story per se, the story line is quite uncanny to their high profile romance (but more on that later). From the release date to the plot, here's everything we know about Lifetime’s Christmas in the Spotlight. Read up on Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown — and the Kelce who joined the cast!
- Lifetime's Christmas in the Spotlight is a new holiday movie premiering this November.
- The movie follows a popstar who starts dating a pro football player after they meet at one of her concerts.
- The film stars Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai, and Haley Kalil.
What is Christmas in the Spotlight about?
Lifetime/A&E
Christmas in the Spotlight Plot
Set to be a part of the network's “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup, which officially starts November 16, Christmas in the Spotlight follows a famous pop star named Bowyn (Jessica Lord), who always sings about falling in love, but has yet to find The One. Right when she's given up on finding Prince Charming, sparks fly when she meets a handsome professional football player named Drew (Laith Wallschleger) after one of her shows. However, they don’t start dating until after Drew publicly declares his feelings for Bowyn. Sound familiar?
The movie synopsis continues, “With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger…but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules? With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family.” I need this on my screen now!!!
Is there a trailer for Christmas in the Spotlight?
Well, no. (At least, not yet). But there is a preview teaser for Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup, which features numerous clips from the upcoming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-esque holiday film Christmas in the Spotlight. In the first few seconds of the teaser, co-stars Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger can be seen gleefully walking side by side while surrounded by holiday decor. Meanwhile, another clip shows Lord’s Bowyn wearing a blue football jersey. Now, if that’s not TayVis-coded, then I don’t know what is.
When is Christmas in the Spotlight coming out?
Christmas in the Spotlight Release Date
Be sure to mark your calendars because Christmas in the Spotlight is scheduled to debut on Lifetime November 23, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT. Let the countdown begin!
Where can I watch Christmas in the Spotlight?
Lifetime/A&E
If you can’t catch the premiere on Lifetime, then don’t worry because we have you covered! After the movie premieres on the Lifetime channel, Christmas in the Spotlight will be available to watch on TVE/VOD in addition to the Lifetime Movie Club.
Who’s in the cast of Christmas in the Spotlight?
Christmas in the Spotlight Cast
Aside from Lord and Wallschleger, Christmas in the Spotlight stars former The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai, who will portray Bowyn’s manager. But she won’t be the only familiar face in the ensemble cast. And if you’re constantly on TikTok, then you may recognize TikTok influencer Haley Kalil, who, according to People, is set to make her onscreen debut as Drew’s sister-in-law, Nicole.
