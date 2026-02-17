Surprise! Maya Hawke Got Married & The 'Stranger Things' Cast Attended (Except Millie Bobby Brown)

Maya Hawke is married! The Sunrise on the Reaping star tied the knot with boyfriend Christian Lee Hutson in a New York City wedding on February 14, 2026. Talk about a romantic way to spend your Valentine's Day! Maya and Christian were friends before starting their romance, but were connected in 2023. And in addition to the happy couple, there were quite a few famous guests in attendance, including Maya's parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and a bunch of her Stranger Things costars.

Who is Maya Hawke in a relationship with? SIMPLESMENTE O ELENCO DE ST REUNIDO NO CASAMENTO DA MAYA HAWKE😭 pic.twitter.com/24sTwwggZw — savio (@ilosthngs) February 15, 2026 Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson first met a few years ago when they were recording music (according to People), and Christian was featured on Chaos Angel, Maya's album from 2024. The New York wedding occurred on February 14 at St. George's Episcopal on Stuyvesant Square. The bride wore a white sleeveless wedding dress with a drop waist and a voluminous skirt that's totally reminiscent of Glinda's Wicked dress, while the groom wore a black tuxedo.

Was Charlie Heaton at Maya Hawke's wedding? Yes Charlie Heaton was at Maya Hawke's wedding, but he wasn't the only Stranger Things star who attended! Her BFF Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery also attended in addition to her parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. But two stars from the show who were noticeably absent from the photos are Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. Now, if you're a Stranger Things superfan you don't need to worry: there are no official reports of any falling out or on-set drama. But there's definitely some perceived distance after the duo weren't at Maya's wedding, and no one from the cast attended Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi (except for Matthew Modine, who officiated the ceremony).

