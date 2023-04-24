The Coolest Items From McDonald's International Menus To Try
After TikTok taught me about the Global McDonald’s in Chicago, I got hooked on discovering the different foods fromMcD’saround the world. The windy city HQ serves up hot-and-ready international meals available all over their global locations, from the Netherlands, to Korea, to Canada, and beyond. Here are just a few of the coolest international McDonald’s menu items that you need to try when you're traveling!
McDonald's Thailand
Image via McDonalds
Taro Coconut Pie
A step up from the original Fried Taro Pie circa McD's Thailand menu in 2012, the Taro Coconut Pie is made from a sticky, sweet taro-coconut filling that's wrapped in a fried pie crust.
McDonald's Vietnam
Image via McDonalds
Garlic Fish Sauce Fried Chicken Rice
This McDonald's International Menu item reflects the tastes of Vietnam, with a hefty serving of fried chicken alongside a bed of rice.
McDonald's India
Image via McDonalds Blog
McAloo Tikki Burger
The McAloo Tikki Burger from McDonald's India features a fried vegetarian patty made of peas, potato, and spices. It gets folded into a toasted bun alongside tomatoes, red onion, and mayo.
McDonald's Korea
Image via McDonalds
Bulgogi Burger
The Bulgogi Burger is built with a marinated patty that's drizzled in Bulgogi sauce, then stacked into a bun with mayo and lettuce. As if it couldn't get better, the international menu just did – because McDonald's Korea offers Golden Mozzarella Cheese Sticks as a side.
McDonald's Japan
Image via McDonalds
Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O
Sandwiched between a sesame bun, you'll find a fried chicken patty coated in a perfectly sweet and sticky teriyaki sauce. The Japanese Filet-O is then balanced out with mayo and lettuce for added crunch. For a side, you can even order a small cup of edamame and corn!
McDonald's Italy
Image via McDonalds
LeRicche Fries Cheese & Bacon
Italy's version of loaded fries looks pretty dang good, if you ask us. Hot fries get drowned in a golden cheddar cheese sauce, and sprinkled with bacon — classic.
McDonald's France
Image via McDonalds
McWrap Chèvre (Goat Cheese)
Lettuce, onion, tomato, special sauce and goat cheese get loaded into a wheat-based pancake wrap for this McWrap. The ultimate international snack is vegetarian-friendly, too!
McDonald's Saudi Arabia
Image via McDonalds
Jalapeño Cheese Bites
In McDonald's Saudi Arabia, hunks of cheese and jalapeños get battered and deep-fried for a totally hot bite!
McDonald's Australia
Image via McDonalds
Maltesers McFlurry
To Australians, McDonald's is known primarily as Macca’s. This Macca's McFlurry is just what you'd think – creamy soft serve gets swirled with milk chocolate and coated in Maltesers candies and a thick chocolate sauce.
McDonald's Germany
Image via McDonalds.com
McPlant Burger
McDonald's Germany wins the international menus competition for us, thus far. Not only do they have a plant-based burger known as the McPlant, they also offer McPlant Chicken Nuggets. While Germans can enjoy a plant-based fast food concoction, we'll be dreaming about a vegan addition here in America. Bonus points for the Cookie Dough Donut on their menu – we need it now.
Header photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS