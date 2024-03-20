All The McDonald's McFlurry Flavors, Ranked
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
In the seemingly endless world of fast food indulgences, few sweet treats evoke as much delight (and debate) as the iconic McDonald'sMcFlurry. In the rare case that theirice cream machine isn’t broken(IYKYK), there’s a small array of McDonald's McFlurry flavors to pick from. Though their OG McFlurry menu has dwindled in recent years, McDonald’s continues to kill the ice cream treat game –square-stemmed spoonsincluded.
Join me as I delve into the most classic McDonald’s McFlurry flavors, ranking them by taste. Plus, stay tuned for some shockingly unique international McFlurry flavors you can find around the world!
Ranking All The McDonald's McFlurry Flavors
Oreo McFlurry: 9/10The Oreo McFlurry lands right on top for me. Oreos are a superior mix-in, because they’re bulkier than your average M&M or Butterfinger bar, giving the McFlurry more body in each bite. I enjoy how unlike the M&M McFlurry flavor, the Oreos retain their original texture: crunchy and light. They’re the perfect complement to the soft serve. My only complaint is that there could be more!
Image via Amazon
Crunch McFlurry: 5/10I can’t hate a Crunch bar. I think the naturally-airy texture of the candy pairs really well with the soft ice cream McDonald’s uses for their McFlurries. I think the Crunch bar is very humble – landing neutrally in the middle of my ranking. It’s not outstanding, but it’s not terrible, either.
Image via Amazon
Butterfinger McFlurry: 4/10I’m sorry to this McDonald’s McFlurry flavor, but I will always opt for Butterfinger offerings from other drive-thrus if I have the option. McD’s Butterfinger McFlurry variety is good, but not great. I just think I’m such a chocolate fiend that I demand a lot more chocolate in my McFlurries than the average person. The volume of candy included in this pick is definitely disappointing.
Image via Hershey
Heath McFlurry: 3/10
If I had to say one thing about the Heath-flavored McFlurry, it’d be “meh.” Like I’ve mentioned already, I’m always left wishing for more mix-ins, volume-wise. The Heath pieces in this McDonald’s McFlurry are few and far between, and it really makes me feel like I’m missing something with each scoop.
M&Ms McFlurry: 2/10While I could eat handful after handful of M&Ms, I am not a fan of the classic M&Ms McFlurry. I hate how the M&Ms turn hard and frozen when they’re mixed into the vanilla soft serve ice cream. The hard texture makes each bite truly dreadful! Plus, I’ve never once had an appropriate amount of candies to balance out the creamy ice cream component – every M&Ms McFlurry I’ve ordered is simply lacking in the mix-ins department.
More Cool McDonald's McFlurry Flavors Around The World
Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry (Ireland)
I am truly fuming with jealousy that McDonald’s Ireland gets to have the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. They’re my #1 Easter candy, and so addictive that I could eat a whole bag. When you mix that with soft serve, how could it be bad?! My only concern is, like with the M&Ms, the candies would freeze up and get hard, making it difficult to eat.
Siakam Swirl McFlurry (Canada)
The Siakam Swirl McFlurry, available in Canada (minus Quebec), blends smooth ice cream with hot chocolate fudge and red Smarties, a hard-shelled chocolate candy. I love that the hot fudge is included in this flavor – I think it’d add an interesting flavor effect with the mix-ins.
Daim McFlurry (Denmark)
This McFlurry flavor from Denmark looks so good! The Daim McFlurry fuses Daim candies (chocolate and almond) with the classic ice cream base. The McDonald’s Denmark site says that it’s made with fresh milk, which makes a huge difference in taste and texture. The smoother ice cream looks like it pairs exceptionally well with the crunchy candy.
Stroopwafel McFlurry (Netherlands)
It’s only right that McDonald’s Netherlands has a Stroopwafel McFlurry. I need to find acopycat recipe, ASAP! The stickiness of the wafers and caramel would be divine.
Pinguinos McFlurry (Mexico)
Mexican McDonald’s must be so scrumptious, because they have a Pinguinos McFlurry! If you’ve never had Pinguinos, they’re basically the same thing as Hostess Cupcakes. I can only imagine how yummy the cakey, sugary pastry would meld with ice cream. Delish!
Pistachio McFlurry (Italy)
I am concerningly obsessed with pistachio-flavored anything, and I think this Pistachio McFlurry from McDonald’s Italy belongs in my belly right this instant. It looks like it has some crunchy pistachio bits mixed in, with a green-ish pistachio syrup drizzled on top. OMG.
