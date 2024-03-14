We're Still Mourning The Loss Of McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Menu, Here's What Really Happened
Remember those easy days way back when life was so simple and McDonald’s graced us with the dream of an all-day breakfast? We could eat that delicious Sausage McGriddle at any time of day (or night), and it seemed as if all our dreams had finally (finally!) come true. Well, hold onto your hats, because while McDonald’s giveth delivery, McDonalds taketh away, nixing the all-day breakfast in a move that’s crushing us to the core. Fear not though, we do have a whole post on recreating your favorite McDonald breakfast items at home!
Does McDonald's serve breakfast all day?
Sadly, during the start of the 2020 pandemic, due to reduced staffing and a lack of dine-in traffic, the decision was made to end their super popular all-day breakfast to "provide better speed of service" to customers.
How late does McDonald's serve breakfast?
While opening hours vary by location (usually 5:00am) with some locations open 24 hours, breakfast now ends at 10:30am on weekdays and 11:00am on weekends. Sorry for the sad news, all, regarding McDonald's breakfast hours.
McDonald's does not serve any breakfast after 11:00am.
What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?
McDonald's typically stops serving breakfast after 11:00am, though the hours might depend on where you're located.
What is on McDonald's breakfast menu?
Here’s what the full McDonald's breakfast menu looks like:
- Hash Brown McMuffin
- Egg McMuffin
- Sausage McMuffin with Egg
- Sausage McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin
- Egg & Jalapeño Cheddar McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Jalapeño Cheddar McMuffin
- Egg BLT McMuffin
- Chicken McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Sausage Biscuit with Egg
- Sausage Biscuit
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
- Chicken McGriddle
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Plain Bagel
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Sesame Bagel
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Everything Bagel
- Sausage McGriddles
- Big Breakfast
- Big Breakfast with Hotcakes
- Hotcakes
- Hotcakes and Sausage
- Sausage Burrito
- Hash Browns
- Plain Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- Everything Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- Sesame Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- English Muffin with Butter
- Egg BLT Bagel
- Fruit & Maple Oatmeal
- Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
Will McDonald's breakfast ever come back?
No official news about the comeback of McDonald's all-day breakfast has broken, but in 2020, the company tweeted that they're "evaluating" the need to bring it back. Obviously, there haven't been any new 24 hour breakfast mcDonald's locations to make our all-day breakfast dreams come true.
What happened to McDonald's all-day breakfast?
Originally, McDonald's planned an all-day breakfast option because of failing sales across the US. They hoped that giving so many of us what we’d been asking for so long would improve the company’s bottom line. Turns out, not only has it not worked, but the chain’s sales of all-day breakfast menu items such as McDonald’s Sausage McMuffins, Egg White Delights, Sausage Biscuits, and Sausage McMuffins to name a few have decreased by almost 2% in the last few months (!).
In an interview with Buzzfeed News, CEO Steve Easterbrook said that the chain is trying to figure out how to fix sales here at home, even though around the world, the company is still doing quite well. Easterbrook says that focusing on making McDonald’s the “restaurant of the future” is a top priority (although sales are down while wait times are up). New focuses include curbside check-in, mobile ordering and advanced kiosks.
Need a new breakfast go-to now that McDonald's all-day breakfast is gone?
With many people turning away from fast food in favor of healthier options, the comfort of knowing exactly what you’re getting at every single McDonald’s still can’t be beat — we still love the occasional hash brown after noon, so needless to say, we’re beyond bummed about the change in McDonald's breakfast hours.
Need some early morning inspiration to get over the bad news? Here are some easy breakfast meal ideas to try from home!
Still hungry for McDonald's breakfast?
While we can't turn back time if you've missed the cut-off, here's a list of great Mickey D copycat recipes – and we'll specifically call out this awesome McGriddle recipe from I'm Hungry For That!
Ingredients:
For the meat patties:
- 1lb. ground breakfast sausage (or 4 sausage patties)
- Salt and pepper
For the omelette:
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup whole milk
- 4 tbsp. softened butter
- Salt and pepper
For the pancakes:
- 1 ¼ cups flour
- ⅔ cup milk
- Just under 3 tbsp. melted butter
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ tsp. baking powder
- 2 tbsp. maple syrup
- ½ tsp. salt
And to finish it off:
- 6 slices of crispy bacon
- 4 slices American cheese
Get the full recipe and instructions on I'm Hungry for That, and enjoy! In the meantime, RIP, McDonald's all-day breakfast. RIP.
Lead photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS.