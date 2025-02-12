Watch Our Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer — & See If You Catch All The Rom-Com Easter Eggs

I am a sucker for rom-coms, especially rom-coms set in New York City. (Ask any one of my friends and they'll agree; I talk about Netflix's Set It Up more than I talk about anything else). So you can trust me when I say how excited I am to see Meet Cute In Manhattan...and not just because it's giving When Harry Met Sally vibes.

"We wanted to make the ultimate rom-com for rom-com lovers," writer-director Karen Morey exclusively tells Brit + Co over email. "Keep an eye out for easter eggs to our favorite rom-coms—we’ve even put together a Letterboxd list for anyone who wants to find them all."

Watch our exclusive trailer for Meet Cute In Manhattan and see what the director had to say about bringing this movie to life.

'Meet Cute In Manhattan' is a "love letter" to the rom-coms we all love. In Meet Cute in Manhattan, Jason's been dreaming of seeing an Asian rom-com lead, and convinces aspiring architect Nora to audition with him for a dating app commercial...and as the ad goes viral, they end up falling for each other. "The film unfolds through the lens of Jason pitching the script, creating a rom-com within a rom-com as the executives listening to his pitch find themselves falling in love as well," according to the official synopsis, which promises the film is "full of classic rom-com references" and that it "celebrates and redefines the genre." Based on the shot of Jason and Nora sitting on the couch in their cozy sweaters, just like the end of When Harry Met Sally, I can't wait to see what they have in store. "Growing up, I watched rom-coms with my mom whenever I needed an escape and they never failed to make me smile," Karen says. "This film is a love letter to those movies and my hope is that it’ll be there for anyone who’s had a bad day." Executive producer, writer, and star Terence Chen agrees. “Our entire cast and crew grew up watching the iconic rom-coms of the 90’s and 2000’s," he says. "It was our dream to add to that pantheon of great New York romances and I hope all of you will love it as much as we loved making it.”

And with Manhattan as their playground, they were able to experience the magic of falling in love in New York — and creating a rom-com they hope audiences will love. "Our goal was to capture the warm, familiar magic from the rom-coms we all grew up on," Karen says, "while also weaving in fresh twists that remind us why we fell in love with the genre in the first place." Terence agrees. “We revered the old rom-coms and wanted to capture that sense of grandeur and wonder those New York classics inspired," he adds. "In order to do that we used cutting edge technology married to old school techniques such as using hand drawn animation on a virtual volume.”

And the cast became a family on set! The cast includes Terence Chen, Kendall Leary, Amanda Shi, Carolyn Kang, and Martin K. Lewis, all of whom became a "family" on set. "The real love story of this film was the lifelong friendships we made on set," Karen Morey says. “At the end of the day I wanted to make a movie that makes your heart feel full once you finish it," adds Terence Chen. "Creating something that gives people joy was really important to us and I hope audiences feel just that when they see it.”

Stream Meet Cute in Manhattan March 28, 2025 on demand with Apple TV, Prime Video, and more.