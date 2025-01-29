When I opened my Instagram feed and saw a picture of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal together again, my first reaction was "AH!" — especially since they're sitting on a couch, just like they do at the end of When Harry Met Sally. Not to mention the fact Billy's wearing a pullover very similar to his iconic cable knit sweater in the rom-com. The duo announced they're reuniting for a special surprise and we finally know what that surprise is: a 2025 Super Bowl commercial.

Here's everything we know about Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal's When Harry Met Sally Super Bowl commercial.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recreate 'When Harry Met Sally's most iconic scene. For Hellmann's mayonnaise's 2025, Super Bowl ad Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal headed back to Katz's Deli in New York City, where they filmed When Harry Met Sally's "I'll have what she's having" scene. You know, when Sally pretends to have an orgasm while eating her sandwich, proving to Harry that women really do know how to fake it. Well, when Meg admits her sandwich "isn't doing it," a squeeze of Hellman's mayo fixes everything — and gets Meg to reenact the iconic movie moment. A surprise appearance from Sydney Sweeney, who tells the waiter she'll have what Meg's having, is the perfect way to end the ad!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal made a joint Instagram post on January 22 teasing a big surprise. "It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic," Meg says in the caption. "Can’t wait to show you all soon 💙." My favorite thing about the post (aside from the surprise, obviously) is the fact that Meg and Billy are in outfits their When Harry Met Sally characters would totally approve of. Meg's blazer and button down and Billy's white cable knit sweater? Say no more! "I bet it’s a Super Bowl ad ❤️," one user comments, while another agrees, "I need a sequel (but I’m thinking it’s a Super Bowl commercial?)." Although a third comment totally summarizes how I'm feeling: "IT’S HAPPENING OH MY GOD EVERYONE REMAIN CALM."

Bleecker Street The last time we saw Meg Ryan onscreen, it was for her latest rom-com What Happens Later. The movie follows two exes who spend a night of adventure together when they're stranded at an airport. “It’s a different story than when you’re in your 20s,” Meg told Glamour. “I wanted to make something beautiful and offer a new way of thinking about what love is.” And this new movie connects to her other films, like When Harry Met Sally, because “whatever was happening, they were destined to find one another," she continues. "There’s a comfort in the kismet and the idea of an inevitable connection. It’s a wonderland idea. It’s an enchanted idea.”

The Super Bowl ad comes a month after Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson's 'Gilmore Girls' reunion. And old school media lovers are living large because this isn't the only reunion we've gotten lately! At the beginning of December, Gilmore Girls fans were in for a treat when Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson reunited as Luke and Lorelai for a Walmart commercial (alongside Sean Gunn as Kirk, naturally). The commercial features Luke and Lorelai standing in Luke's diner talking all things "coffee coffee coffee," with Luke in his signature flannel and Lor wearing a sherpa jacket she'd be all over in 2025. It all started when Lauren Graham teased the collab on Instagram, saying she had "something brewing." And Scott's post that he was "back at #LukesDiner for something really special," fans picked up on it. "KING LUKE WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?!?" one user commented. "I’m ready for whatever this is ☕️ 😍," a second added.

What do you think about Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's When Harry Met Sally reunion? Check out Where To Stream The Best Meg Ryan Movies to prep for the surprise!