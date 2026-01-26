Patrick Dempsey’s Dark New Crime Drama: Meet the Star-Studded Cast of ‘Memory of a Killer’

Patrick Dempsey's brand new TV show, Memory of a Killer, isn't your average crime drama. Because while Angelo (Dempsey) is a warm and loving family man during his personal time, he's a deadly hitman on the clock...but because of his family's history with Alzheimer's he's starting to lose his memory and doesn't realize he's leading a double life. Talk about drama!

So surrounded by his family and his colleagues, Angelo has to navigate a life of crime with a regular life. And Patrick Dempsey leads the Memory of a Killer cast, but the other stars are incredible in their own right. So let's break down the cast so you know exactly who's who when you press play.

Can't get enough of the Memory of a Killer crime drama? Let's meet the main cast and put names to all those faces onscreen.

Patrick Dempsey as Angelo Doyle FOX/Hulu Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) leads the Memory of a Killer cast as Angelo Doyle, a hitman leading a double life, who's also dealing with a deteriorating memory.

Michael Imperioli as Dutch FOX/Hulu Michael Imperioli stars as Dutch, Angelo's boss and his close friend. Considering Imperioli's previous role in The Sopranos, this isn't his first time playing a mobster!

Richard Harmon as Joe Fox/Hulu Richard Harmon (The 100) plays Joe, another member of the mob who also happens to be Dutch's nephew and serves as Angelo's second-in-command.

Odeya Rush as Maria Fox/Hulu Maria, Angelo's daughter (who's expecting a baby of her own), is played by Odeya Rush. You'll recognize Rush from her roles in The Giver and Lady Bird.

Daniel David Stewart as Jeff Fox/Hulu Jeff (played by Never Have I Ever's Daniel David Stewart) is Maria's husband and Angelo's son-in-law.

Peter Gadiot as Dave Fox/Hulu Peter Gadiot (One Piece) stars as Dave, a police detective who's friends with Angelo...and doesn't realize Angelo is the hitman living in town.

Where can I watch Memory of a Killer? FOX/Hulu You can watch Memory of a Killer on Fox and Hulu. The show premiered on January 25, 2026 with a two-night premiere (meaning the second episode will air tonight!) and both episodes are on Hulu now.

What is the new series Memory of a Killer about? FOX/Hulu Memory of a Killer follows Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) a family man who's leading a double life as a hitman. But things begin to get even more complicated when his family history of Alzheimer's begins affecting his own memory, and his two lives begin colliding.

Have you started watching Memory of a Killer yet? Let us know what you think about Patrick Dempsey's new show on Facebook.