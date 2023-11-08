McDreamy Fans Rejoice: Patrick Dempsey Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Move over Chris Evans because Patrick Dempsey is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive. After much speculation about who would take home the reigning title, it feels good to know McDreamy is, well, steamy. Sorry Dr. Mark Sloane (Eric Dane)! We can't resist adding a couple of references to Grey's Anatomy. In addition to Patrick's well-deserved win, the top contenders for PEOPLE's other sexy categories are enough to cause an internal fire. I mean, is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?
We're not sure about you but we're not 100% mad at this list. In fact, we may start a separate channel in Slack just to talk about the Sexiest Man Alive and our other favorite faces, er, entertainers and athletes on this list.
What Did Patrick Dempsey Say About Being Voted the Sexiest Man Alive?
While the world may still refer to Patrick Dempsey as McDreamy, the actor has other thoughts. He told PEOPLE being awarded the Sexiest Man Alive Title came at the right time in his life. “It’s nice to have the recognition...but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," he said. The positive work he's referencing is his development of The Dempsey Center which is meant to "...help people who have been impacted by cancer." He was inspired to found it after watching his mom's health become affected by ovarian cancer.
It's good to know he's humbly accepting being the Sexiest Man Alive.
The Sexiest TV Star: James Marsden
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
From his role as Cyclops in X-Men to his narcissistic role in Netflix's Dead Like Me, James Marsden has the smoldering look down. It's safe to say we completely agree that he's the sexiest TV star in 2023.
The Sexiest Blockbuster Star: Chris Hemsworth
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Oh, this answer is too easy. The only and only Chris Hemsworth is taking home this title.
The Sexiest Athlete: Travis Kelce
Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images
Taylor Swift is probably somewhere celebrating the fact that Travis Kelce is the sexiest athlete of 2023. We know we are!
The Sexist Musician: Harry Styles
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Harry Styles charismatic presence onstage has earned him the sexiest musician title.
The Sexiest Morning Show Host: Mark Consuelos
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
You won't look at morning show hosts the same with Mark Consuelos making his mark.
The Sexiest Grandpa: Pierce Brosnan
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Our generation's James Bond is now the world's sexiest grandpa and we're on board with that.
The Sexiest Dog Dad: Pedro Pascal
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
You know Pedro Pascal had to make this list.
The Sexiest Funny Guy: Trevor Noah
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Any guy who can make us laugh is a huge turn-on so we appreciate Trevor Noah being crowned the sexiest funny guy.
The Sexiest Ken: Ryan Gosling
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The only acceptable answer is Ryan Gosling. You're welcome.
The Sexiest New Dad: Tom Hiddleston
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston. If Thor's brother wasn't included on this list, we were going to call and complain to someone.
The Sexiest TikTok Star: Jalen Noble
Image via Jalen Noble / Instagram
Two words — Jalen Noble. Excuse us while we fan ourselves.
The Sexiest Podcast Host: Taylor Lautner
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Taylor Lautner. Sharkboy has grown up to be a sexy podcast host. We didn't see it coming but we're always down for a good surprise.
The Sexiest Streaming Guy: Jensen Ackles
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop
Let's end the debate right here. When you're thinking about OG TV shows to stream during the Writer's Strike, Supernatural automatically comes to mind because Jensen Ackles' portrayal of Dean makes you want to hunt all the hidden monsters in the world.
Also, someone on our editorial team is loving that Jensen is in his beard-era. Can we keep it this way forever?
What do you think about Patrick Dempsey being voted Sexiest Man Alive? Also, let us know how you feel about the rest of PEOPLE's sexy winners!
Featured image viaVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
