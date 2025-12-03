You know what I just realized? I've been using the same old menorah since childhood. While there's something rather endearing and nostalgic to me about the fact that I've stuck to the same candle holder throughout the majority of my life, I'm also flirting with the idea of switching things up for this holiday season. Or, at the very least, I'll gift some of these adorable menorahs to my besties. So, in honor of Hanukkah, which is just around the corner, I'm going to be rounding up the most adorable and unique menorahs I've found online. Chag Sameach, babes!

Scroll to see all the best cute menorahs you can get for Hanukkah in 2025!

Wayfair Ceramic Menorah By The Holiday Aisle Is this not the cutest menorah you've ever seen in your life? I'm in love with the wholesome design and the fact that these penguins are straight up playing dreidel while the polar bear and snowman watch. Did someone say precious?

Anthropologie Floral Menorah Why does this floral menorah from Anthropologie remind me of an antique straight out of Beauty and the Beast? There's something so classic and elegant about this design that oozes magical charm. It's the perfect way to add a dash of whimsy and romanticism to your Chanukah festivities. Utterly charming.

West Elm Art Deco Menorah Keeping it going with the vintage theme, I'm currently obsessing over this Art Deco menorah, now available at West Elm. It makes me feel like I'm in the Roaring 20s with the classic Jazz Age design. When lit up, it's simply beautiful.

Israel Book Shop Hand Painted Resin Sushi Chanukah Menorah As a sushi fanatic, I am living for this hand-painted resin sushi menorah. It's one of those artful designs that's so cute, I'd want to leave it out all year round, even long after Chanukah ends.

Kohls Dog Menorah Table Decor From Celebrate Together As a certified dog-lover, I absolutely adore this menorah pupper that's currently being sold at Kohl's for 20 bucks. It's kitschy, it's cute, and it's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

Modern Tribe Banorah - The Ceramic Banana Menorah Keep it quirky and eccentric this holiday season with this unique banana menorah! While it may seem silly, the quality of this ceramic design is actually so classy that you can use it as decor all year round, even after the holiday season wraps up.

Etsy Cat Lover's Menorah I just can't get enough of this adorable design! Although I'm more of a dog lover myself, I'm pretty sure this menorah is my favorite on this list, due to how lovely and playful the design is. Pur-fect art!

Wayfair Polyresin Doughnut Menorah Okay, can we talk about how fun this Polyresin doughnut menorah is? If you have a sweet tooth and want a menorah that looks good enough to eat, this could be the one for you. The little baker featured at the end is the perfect touch. Simply adorable.

Modern Tribe Handmade Pickle Menorah Here's another eccentric menorah that's so intricately crafted, you'll mistake it for a real pickle. As the seller states, it's truly dill-ightful.

Looking for more holiday & shopping news? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.