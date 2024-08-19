10 Classic Children’s Books You Should Totally Re-Read As An Adult
Do you know that feeling you had as a kid, where you would read a new book or see a new movie, and it was like you were being transported to an entirely new world? I remember finding a new book, and getting so easily transfixed by the writing, that it felt like I was I was in it! Returning to those childhood books can bring back that of childlike wonder — where there are endless possibilities and new worlds to uncover — and feel reuniting with an old friend after years apart!
I've re-read those old childhood classics as a practice in escaping stress, making my inner child feel seen, and re-igniting that childlike imagination and wonder! So, I thought I would compile a list for you of my favorite children's books to re-readfor all that inspiration you loved then, and maybe just forgot about. 😉 Nothing beats coming back to a book like this one as an adult, and seeing the themes, and metaphors that you may have missed the first time.
Amazon
The Little Princeby Antoine de Saint Exupery
This book is filled to the brim with childlike wonder and imagination; so much so, that I remember being mystified and slightly confused by it. But I loved it nonetheless, and would paint the illustrations all day long.
The Little Prince is a beautiful book about friendship, loneliness, and working to make up for your actions. This incredibly astute story will teach you so much about what it means to be a true friend and overall, a good human. One of my favorite themes of the book, though, has to be the creativity and wonder of children. I hope reading this book as an adult will re-ignite some of that wonder in you!
Amazon
Matilda by Roald Dahl
Amazon
The BFG by Roald Dahl
I had to add in another amazing Roald Dahl book, because I just can't get enough! Through The BFG, Roald teaches us to not lose our childlike optimism in always seeing the best in others. He also shows us that kindness will always win, and when you work together, there's nothing you can't accomplish! I love how inspiring this story is!
Amazon
The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
I think we were all equally transfixed by this book, especially the incredible world created by C.S. Lewis. Although this book has quite a lot of religious themes, outside of that it also shows us how children explore, follow their imagination, and fight hard for those they love. This book (and movie) is sure to get your imagination and wonder to run wild! Plus, we're getting a Greta Gerwig adaptation at some point — YAY!
Amazon
Oh, The Places You'll Go! by Dr. Suess
Anytime I pick this up, I immediately begin a somewhat therapeutic, somewhat inconsolable sob session. It's honestly such a phenomenal book that has meant so much to me over the years. Oh, The Places You'll Go! is a story that helps remind you what you're capable of and all that you can accomplish if you simply believe and have faith in yourself, no matter what highs or lows come your way! Because who knows the places you could go! (Am I tearing up writing this? Maybe!)
Amazon
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Lewis Carroll created a delightful and enchanting universe filled with magical, and potions, and mysterious Cheshire cats. The main theme in this book is the exploration and freedom to be curious as a child. It's that same curiousity, imagination, and need for discovery that we should carry into our adult lives — even when it feels like we should be serious and buttoned up. Ultimately, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland will be a fun reading experience, as well as open your eyes to be "curiouser and curiouser."
Amazon
The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett
The Secret Garden shows Mary as she unlocks a secret garden and begins to form friendships with those around her after her parents passed. This storyemphasizes an important main message of healing in its many forms, and that maybe we all need to find a "secret garden" of our own to find some inner peace. Truly, it's such a great reminder of how we should carry ourselves and treat others, the power of positive thinking, and the importance of keeping an open mind.
Amazon
Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson
Amazon
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
What's crazy, is that millions of adults all over the world could tell you how they were completely changed by reading Harry Potter as a kid. There was truly no greater feeling than staying up late with your flash light, dying to see what action-packed adventure Harry and his friends went through next. These books practically raised me! I re-read them a couple years ago, and it brought so much joy into my life.
While this is the second book in the seven book series, every Harry Potter story highlights the importance of bravery, standing up for what's right, and staying true to yourself.
Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans
“In an old house in Paris
that was covered with vines
lived twelve little girls
in two straight lines
the smallest one was Madeline.”
I'll never forget reading this as a kid, and dreaming of Paris! I recently re-read the book, after having visited Paris, and it made me so grateful to accomplish my childhood dreams of seeing the dreamy streets of France. This is one of those books that I'll re-visit time and time again, as a loving reminder that little me would be so proud of where we are in life! This whimsical book is sure to whisk you away on an adventure in your mind (and potentially make you want to go to Paris ASAP).
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.