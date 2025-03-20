Ellen Pompeo cemented her icon status as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, but she's about to up the ante with her new Hulu show, Good American Family. While Pompeo's most known for her medical drama prowess, this new role is still "dark and twisty" — just like Meredith would like it. From the true story this new show is based on to the star-studded cast, there's a lot to know about Pompeo's first new show since Grey's. Let's dig in!

Here's everything you need to know about Ellen Pompeo's new show, Good American Family, streaming on Hulu.

What is Good American Family about? Hulu Hulu's Good American Family is actually based on a true story! This show follows Christine (Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass, The Morning Show) as they adopt a little girl with dwarfism, Natalia Grace, and the dramatic aftermath that quickly follows. From navigating Natalia's disability to potentially negating her age, Christine and Michael end up in a controversial struggle to raise their existing children, protect themselves, and move forward how they see fit. The official logline reads: "Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Where can I watch Good American family? Hulu Good American Family premiered on Hulu March 19, 2025! The first two episodes are available to stream now.

How many episodes is Good American Family on Hulu? Hulu Good American Family is going to have eight episodes total. Here's the full schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Almost Like a Prayer" premiered on March 19, 2025

premiered on March 19, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Jump the Jitters Out" premiered on March 19, 2025

premiered on March 19, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Ghosts Everywhere" premieres on March 26, 2025

premieres on March 26, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on April 2, 2025

premieres on April 2, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on April 9, 2025

premieres on April 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on April 16, 2025

premieres on April 16, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on April 23, 2025

premieres on April 23, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on April 30, 2025

Who's in the Good American Family cast? Hulu The Good American Family cast has some pretty exciting names! The main players include: Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett: Natalia's adoptive mother and the matriarch of the family.

as Kristine Barnett: Natalia's adoptive mother and the matriarch of the family. Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett: Kristine's husband and Natalia's adoptive father.

as Michael Barnett: Kristine's husband and Natalia's adoptive father. Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace: a little girl with dwarfism who gets adopted by Kristine and Michael.

as Natalia Grace: a little girl with dwarfism who gets adopted by Kristine and Michael. Dulé Hill as Brandon Drysdale: a detective who's investigating the Barnetts

as Brandon Drysdale: a detective who's investigating the Barnetts Christina Hendricks as Cynthia Mans: Natalia's neighbor.

as Cynthia Mans: Natalia's neighbor. Jerod Haynes as Antwon Mans: Christina's husband.

Who is a Good American Family based on? Hulu Good American Family is based on the true story of Natalia Grace Mans, who was adopted by a family in 2010, and while you could go digging through old headlines yourself, there's a highly detailed — and highly dramatic — recent documentary you can watch instead. Max released The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a three season documentary series that's been updated as recently as January 7, 2025. I've watched every episode, and I can't recommend it more!



Where was Good American Family filmed? Hulu The show filmed in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, and Long Beach, California from March to July 2024.

What are fans saying about Good American Family? Hulu Former Grey's Anatomyco-star Justin Chambers commented "🔥" under Vanity Fair's first look Instagram post, with fans saying everything from "I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES AT WALMART" and "SHES BAAACK" to "I really hope this film portrays what a victim Natalia truly was )):" in the comments.

Watch The Official Trailer For 'Good American Family' Hulu The Good American Family trailer starts off with the happy couple Kristine and Michael Barnett opening their home to the seemingly gentle Natalia Grace, but ends with everyone losing their grip on the truth.

Looking for more entertainment news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!



This post has been updated.