So, These Michelle Randolph & Glen Powell Dating Rumors Have '1923' Fans In A Tizzy

Glen Powell and 1923 star Michelle Randolph were close and cozy at a line dancing bar in Austin, Texas over the weekend. Both of these actors are known for being super sweet and very personable, so if you ask me, it's no surprise they hit it off! Glen was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris until 2023, while Michelle was also in a relationship with Gregg Sulkin until the same year. So, these two might be single, but are they actually together? Let's get to the bottom of this shall we?

Here's everything we know about those Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell dating rumors.

Fans were over the moon to see these two dancing together, and Danielle (the student who posted the video) confirmed, "They were both super sweet :)." "WAIT THIS ACTUALLY MAKES SO MUCH SENSE," another user commented, while a third said, "Oh i instantly approve." "I love Michelle Randolph 😭😭😭 this makes me so happy," another said. Overall, Glen's love life is the topic of a lot of conversation, so maybe he's just excited to make a new friend! Michelle and Glen haven't confirmed their relationship status, but should they address the rumors, you'll be the first to know.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more TV and movie news — and updates on your favorite celebrities like Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell!