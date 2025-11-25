I'm obsessed.
So, These Michelle Randolph & Glen Powell Dating Rumors Have '1923' Fans In A Tizzy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Glen Powell and 1923 star Michelle Randolph were close and cozy at a line dancing bar in Austin, Texas over the weekend. Both of these actors are known for being super sweet and very personable, so if you ask me, it's no surprise they hit it off! Glen was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris until 2023, while Michelle was also in a relationship with Gregg Sulkin until the same year. So, these two might be single, but are they actually together? Let's get to the bottom of this shall we?
Here's everything we know about those Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell dating rumors.
So, are Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell dating?
@danielle.guilbot Benefits of going to university in Austin, TX💅 #glenpowell #dancing #austin ♬ Cowgirl Trailride - S Dott
Michelle and Glen have been spotted at some events together (like her showing up to SNL the night he hosted), but the rumor mill really started paying attention when a video went viral of the actors dancing together at Broken Spoke. "Benefits of going to university in Austin, TX," @danielle.guilbot, a student, captioned the post.
In the video, you can see the two actors dancing together and twirling. A source told People that the pair were "super cute together and looked quite happy!" And that they were joined by Glen's mom Cyndy!
"He danced with both his mom and Michelle, and the two already seem to be two-stepping experts!"
Fans were over the moon to see these two dancing together, and Danielle (the student who posted the video) confirmed, "They were both super sweet :)."
"WAIT THIS ACTUALLY MAKES SO MUCH SENSE," another user commented, while a third said, "Oh i instantly approve."
"I love Michelle Randolph 😭😭😭 this makes me so happy," another said.
Overall, Glen's love life is the topic of a lot of conversation, so maybe he's just excited to make a new friend! Michelle and Glen haven't confirmed their relationship status, but should they address the rumors, you'll be the first to know.
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more TV and movie news — and updates on your favorite celebrities like Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell!