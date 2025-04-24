5 Western Shows To Fill The '1923' Void

As 1923 comes to a close, you might be wondering, What should I watch after 1923? Well you've come to right place because on the latest episode of Yap City, Brit + Co hosts Kayla and Chloe (that's me!) chat about the best Western TV shows to add to your watchlist. From When Calls The Heart for romance fans to Billy the Kid for Tom Blyth lovers, these shows can't be missed.

Here are the best Western shows to watch after you finish 1923 season 2.

What should I watch after 1923? There are plenty of TV shows any 1923 fan will love (beyond 1883 and Yellowstone of course!), and Brit + Co hosts Chloe and Kayla dive into all the Western, romantic, and sci-fi shows you can stream right now. Keep reading for 5 of our favorites.

5 TV Shows To Watch After You Finish '1923' Season 2 Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Landman — Stream on Paramount+ In this Taylor Sheridan show, crisis executive Tommy Norris is fighting to secure his company's spot in the oil business during a fuel boom. Easier said than done. 1923 fans, keep your eyes peeled for Michelle Randolph! Landman is on Paramount+ and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.

Prime Video Outer Range — Stream on Prime Video If you like your Westerns with a side of sci-fi, tune into Outer Range. This show follows the Abbott family, who are trying to protect their ranch while also reconciling their daughter-in-law's disappearance. But things get even crazier when a black void appears. Outer Range is on Prime Video and stars Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Noah Reid, and Imogen Poots.

Hallmark Media When Calls the Heart — Stream on Hallmark+ 1923 fans who can't get enough of Spencer & Alex's romance will want to watch When Calls the Heart, which follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher as she relocates to the small town of Coal Valley, and faces all kinds of love, loss, and adventure. When Calls the Heart is on Hallmark+ and stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Jaeda Lily Miller, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Viv Leacock, and Jack Wagner.

David Brown/MGM+ Billy The Kid — Stream on MGM+ Before he became the infamous outlaw, Billy was just a kid who experienced all kinds of heartbreak, fell in love, and got into plenty of trouble. Watch our interview with star Tom Blyth! Stream Billy The Kid on MGM+ and see Tom Blyth, Eileen O'Higgins, Daniel Webber, and Alex Roe.

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Godless — Stream on Netflix Godless is the perfect show for 1923 fans because it reorients the cowboy narrative we're all familiar with. It follows a supposed traitor named Roy who's chased by a gang of outlaws to La Belle, a town nearly entirely governed by women after a mining accident killed almost all the husbands, fathers, and brothers. Godless is on Netflix and stars Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Will there be another series after 1923? There are a few more Yellowstone spinoffs on their way! In addition to the new show The Madison with Michelle Pfeiffer, it looks like we're also getting a spinoff about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

What order to watch Yellowstone 1883 and 1923? If you're new to the Yellowstone universe, you can watch the shows in chronological order or in release order, depending on how you want to experience the story. If you want to watch chronologically (my personal favorite), watch the shows in the following order: 1883

1923

Yellowstone But if you want to watch in release order, watch this way: Y ellowstone

1883

1923

This post has been updated.