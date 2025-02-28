Your March Horoscope is here...

Weird way to propose, but yes.

8 Swoon-Worthy Glen Powell Moments That Made Him Even Hotter

cute glen powell moments
Glen Powell/Instagram
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 28, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

We've seen many iterations of Glen Powell over the last six years. Set It Up brought out Goofy Glen, while he gave us plenty of charm in Top Gun: Maverick and made us swoon in Anyone But You. But Twisters has given the people what we really needed: Country Glen. Which, if I'm honest, feels like his truest self (he is from Texas, after all). The Twisters press tour has had me giggling and kicking my feet (so did Glen giving Lily James his jacket) — and if you're still mad they cut his kiss with Daisy Edgar-Jones from the end of the movie, then keep scrolling for Glen's best behind-the-scenes moments.

Here are 8 moments Glen Powell got even hotter than he already was.

1. When He Tried To Prove He Was A Good Kisser

@filmxcx “I dont give a rip” bitchh hes funny i cant #twisters #twistersmovie #glenpowell #daisyedgarjones #movie #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #hotones #interviews ♬ original sound - filmxcx

During his Hot Ones Vs. with Twisters costar Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen really wanted to prove he was a good kisser. Don't worry Glen. I absolutely believe you.

2. When He Adopted Brisket

Glen Powell's dog Brisket has basically become the internet's dog at this point, and it's the greatest thing that could have happened.

3. Glen Powell Admitted He "Really Wants" Kids

@cbsmornings Glen Powell says that he’s not chasing love — but he told Gayle King that if love “comes and hits [him] in the face,” then he’s ready for it. #glenpowell #hitman #topgun ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

If you ask me, Glen's time with his niece and nephew proves he'll be a great dad. I'm swooning!

4. When He Shotgunned Daisy Edgar-Jones' Beer

@andimitchellll Lord help me #glenpowell ♬ original sound - ANDI

I don't know why this is so hot, but it is. Is it the gentlemanly gesture of finishing Daisy's beer for her? Is it the backwards hat? Let me just rewatch the video for research.

5. When He Reminded Us Of His Roots

Glen Powell has been AROUND y'all, and his acting career goes all the way back to Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, where he made an appearance opposite Daryl Sabara. He says filming the scene was "one of the best days of my whole life."

6. Glen Powell Went All In On Brat Summer

@anthonyramosofficial Viral 🌪️ @twistersmovie #GlenPowell #DaisyEdgarJones ♬ original sound - Anthony Ramos

Brat summer is about one thing, and one thing only: having a wild good time. And Glen looks like he's having a great time hopping on the TikTok dance trend.

7. He Conducted Red Carpet Karaoke

@username28565467 GLEN #unwritten #glenpowell #anyonebutyou ♬ original sound - sammy

The most iconic part of Anyone But You features Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney singing "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Not only is Glen smiling while fans sing the song, he's dancing, conducting, and singing himself. Cute!

8. When He Revealed His Parents' Roles In His Movies

@fallontonight Glen Powell calls his parents nepo-mommy and nepo-daddy now that they’ve made cameos in all his movies 🤣 #FallonTonight #GlenPowell #SydneySweeney#AnyoneButYou ♬ original sound - FallonTonight

Glen Powell is really just a family guy at heart, and he LOVES his parents.

Tag us with your favorite Glen Powell moment on Instagram!

This post has been updated.

glen powellpop culturecelebrity

