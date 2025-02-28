8 Swoon-Worthy Glen Powell Moments That Made Him Even Hotter

We've seen many iterations of Glen Powell over the last six years. Set It Up brought out Goofy Glen, while he gave us plenty of charm in Top Gun: Maverick and made us swoon in Anyone But You. But Twisters has given the people what we really needed: Country Glen. Which, if I'm honest, feels like his truest self (he is from Texas, after all). The Twisters press tour has had me giggling and kicking my feet (so did Glen giving Lily James his jacket) — and if you're still mad they cut his kiss with Daisy Edgar-Jones from the end of the movie, then keep scrolling for Glen's best behind-the-scenes moments.

Here are 8 moments Glen Powell got even hotter than he already was.

2. When He Adopted Brisket View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) Glen Powell's dog Brisket has basically become the internet's dog at this point, and it's the greatest thing that could have happened.

4. When He Shotgunned Daisy Edgar-Jones' Beer ♬ original sound - ANDI @andimitchellll Lord help me #glenpowell I don't know why this is so hot, but it is. Is it the gentlemanly gesture of finishing Daisy's beer for her? Is it the backwards hat? Let me just rewatch the video for research.

5. When He Reminded Us Of His Roots View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) Glen Powell has been AROUND y'all, and his acting career goes all the way back to Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, where he made an appearance opposite Daryl Sabara. He says filming the scene was "one of the best days of my whole life."

6. Glen Powell Went All In On Brat Summer #DaisyEdgarJones ♬ original sound - Anthony Ramos @anthonyramosofficial Viral 🌪️ @twistersmovie #GlenPowell Brat summer is about one thing, and one thing only: having a wild good time. And Glen looks like he's having a great time hopping on the TikTok dance trend.

