Will Elizabeth Dutton Be In '1944'? Michelle Randolph Reveals If She'd Return For Taylor Sheridan's New Show.

Michelle Randolph would love to return for Taylor Sheridan's 1944. The new show, which serves as a sequel to 1923 and a prequel to his original Yellowstone, takes the Dutton Ranch into the post-World War II era — and a new age without a lot of the characters we fell in love with in 1923. The second season of the Paramount show saw characters like Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) meet their end, but among the survivors is Elizabeth (Randolph), and the actress would love to step back into the character's shoes.

Here's what Michelle Randolph said about Elizabeth Dutton and Taylor Sheridan's 1944.

Michelle Randolph "would love" to return as Elizabeth Dutton in '1944'. Ahead of the release of Landman season 2, which premiered on Paramount+ on November 16, Michelle Randolph told Brit + Co she'd love to return to the world of Yellowstone. "Can you imagine?" she jokes. "I would love that if I could, yeah, definitely." So it sounds like Michelle hasn't gotten a call from Taylor Sheridan yet, but I'm a firm believer in "never say never," so I think it's totally possible for her to return! "Age me up! Put prosthetics on me. Make me looks like [Landman costar Ali Larter]," Michelle says. She pauses for a moment then turns to Ali and says with a giggle, "You could play the older me." Somebody get Taylor Sheridan on the phone!

Will there be a 1944 Yellowstone spinoff? Trae Patton/Paramount+ There is another Yellowstone prequel titled 1944 on its way, which will open almost 20 years after the premiere of 1923. We're sure to see Spencer Dutton (played by Brandon Sklenar in the original prequel) leading the ranch, but stay tuned for the official cast and plot details!

Who will play Spencer Dutton in 1944? Lauren Smith/Paramount+ We don't have an official 1944 cast yet, but Brandon Sklenar is another member of the 1923 cast who would love to return to the world. “Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy.”

Where can I watch 1944 Yellowstone? Paramount+ 1944 will be coming to Paramount+ in the near future. Stay tuned for the official release date!

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on 1944 — and the Yellowstone universe.