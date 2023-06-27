30 Mid-Century Modern Decor Picks That Will Give Your Home The Coolest Retro Vibes
Mid-century modern decor embodies the perfect marriage of sleek simplicity and timeless elegance. With clean lines, organic shapes, and a minimalist approach, the MCM style captures the essence of vintage design with a contemporary take. This interior style showcases a blend of form and function, emphasizing both aesthetics and practicality. From iconic dining tables to vibrant wardrobes, these mid-century modern decor picks continuously captivate not only guests, but yourself, bringing a touch of retro-chic sophistication and grace to any space.
Mid-Century Modern Decor
Mango Wood Contemporary Pillar Candle Holder ($15)
The mid-century style is recognizable for simplistic yet organic shapes, and these sleek candle holders stylishly adhere to that.
Raawii Strøm Vase ($89)
For a burst of color, opt for this shapely blue vase.
Joybird Flynn Mirror ($305, was $470)
The rounded corners on this mirror bring elements of comfort into your mid-century-inspired space.
Gold Starburst Atomic Clock ($130)
Toeing the line between mid-mod and art deco, this gold starburst wall clock is the ultimate decor accessory for a retro vibe.
Kate & Laurel All Things Decor Sylvie Mid-Century Modern Pattern Framed Canvas ($110)
Don't forget to dress up those walls with some wall art! This colorful design is sophisticated, but simultaneously playful.
West Elm Pure Ceramic Footed Decorative Bowl ($75, was $94)
Continuing with the organic form, this display bowl can be used to hold fresh fruits, or utilized as an elevated front door catch-all.
Wideboy Alarm Clock ($59)
This wide alarm clock will sit on your bedside table in mid-century fashion. The bold numbers followed by thin clock hands recall the appliances made in the vintage era.
Sputnik Ball Candle Holder ($59)
You might have seen this starry shape once or twice before, without knowing its form originates from the 1957 Sputnik spacecraft launch! Since then, the sputnik has become a bold symbol not only of the space race, but of mid-century design as a whole.
World Market Multicolor Woven Check Pillow ($32, was $40)
Just because mid-century modern leans heavily on wooden pieces doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with color! The structured pattern on this pillow plays well with more rounded, organic lines.
Mid-Century Modern Wall Shelf with Arched Wood Design ($70+)
The lined arch detail takes this shelf to anything *but* boring. It's the perfect size to flaunt all your favorite knick-knacks, or a small bouquet of flowers.
Mid-Century Modern Furniture
Set of 2 Betterhood Rattan Nightstands ($130)
This duo of nightstands infuse your bedroom with all the mid-century details – from rattan shelves to tapered feet.
IKEA Ekenäset Armchair ($279)
We love the subdued color on this chair's upholstering. It adds enough flair to your space, but will match swimmingly with your existing style.
Urban Outfitters Mason Storage Cabinet ($1,300, was $1,700)
This smooth arched cabinet would work amazingly in a mid-century modern kitchen space, offering plenty of storage that you can see, thanks to its glass windows.
Tilton Round Mint Green Geo Pedestal Outdoor Accent Table ($72, was $80)
Have fun with accents – this mint green table is the ultimate way to start.
Saracina Home 2 Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand ($360)
The tilted legs and low-sitting silhouette of this TV stand give it that mid-century definition. Use it to stack books on, store homewares, and style more mid-century decor!
Room & Board Gibson Coffee Table ($1,300)
Your mid-century coffee table is not a mid-century coffee table unless it has curves. This triangular pick from Room & Board is simple yet eye-catching!
Urban Outfitters Hugo Side Table / Nightstand ($199)
The rounded hutches in this side table design make a perfect play on negative space, adding desirable dimension.
Anthro Living Home Velvet Hagen Dining Chair ($468)
The velvet material these dining chairs are constructed from introduce more elegance, ideal for a cozy mid-cench dining room!
Threshold Johannson Mid-Century Modern 4 Shelf Bookcase ($170, was $200)
Mid-century styles thrive on function. This shelved bookcase provides an ample amount of space to store books, papers, and pictures!
SAYGOER Small Oval Coffee Table ($80)
The contrast between this table's legs and tabletop allow you to match the piece with the rest of your mid-century modern furniture!
Mid-Century Modern Lighting
Anthro Living Electra Table Lamp ($161, was $248)
This warm-hued lamp brings in some friendly flair to your mid-century bedroom or living space!
Terrain Globe Table Lamp ($128)
The grained wood combined with an alluring, spherical lampshade makes this light super sleek.
IKEA Dejsa Table Lamp ($55)
The mushroom lamp is heavily trending, but for good reason. This one emulates fungi in the most amusing way, opting for a neutral color palette that's easy to pair with other decor pieces.
Urban Outfitters Aldona Marble Table Lamp ($169)
Think of this marble pick as the more elevated version of the above lamp – perfect for a clean home office.
Retro Design Mushroom Lamp ($66)
Go bold with this all-orange mushroom lamp that'll illuminate your home with super warm light.
Mid-Century Modern Rugs
Ruggable 5'x7' Modern Chartreuse Rug ($219)
The abstract pattern on this rug will go great with mid-century modern basics, amping up the color!
Amelia Hazy Swirls Area Rug ($164, was $235)
With this rug, you can cover your floors in the adorable arched rainbow motif that's so prominent in mid-mod design.
Poly & Bark Berat 6'x9' Rug ($169)
This rug design provides a great balance between straight and wavy lines, all working together to coat your living room or bedroom floors in abstraction.
Joybird Rumi 6'x9' Rug ($658, was $1,013)
The scattered shapes on this piece surprisingly form a cohesive look, with enough color to add visual interest to your home decor.
Balta Rugs Caserio Mid-Century Modern Abstract Rug ($185, was $206)
The overlapping arches on this comfy floorpiece are outlined in a dark gray that further accentuates its mid-century details.
