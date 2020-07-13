10 Unique Wall Art Display Ideas That Aren’t Another Gallery Wall
So you've collected works by your favorite artist and are ready to start decorating your home. But before you hammer and nail anything to the walls, why not go over all of your options first? We know (and love) how art can look amazing when hung up on a gallery wall, but just in case the decor trend isn't for you, we tracked down all the cool and alternative ways to spice up your art collection. Read on and get ready to decorate with these unique art display ideas that'll have you saying “gallery wall, what?" in no time!
1. Layer them over multi-size shelves. These Minted artful shelves, available in natural wood, copper, black, white and whitewash, are an elegant way to display photos and prints, making it easy to interchange them with the season or your mood. (via Minted)
2. Hang them on a clothesline. There's something so simple (and affordable) about hanging your favorite art prints on a clothesline. As your collection progresses, easily upgrade your decor by clothes-pinning something new. (via Hitta Hem)
3. Stack them. Take your love of all things green up a notch by flanking houseplants with DIY framed palm fronds and leaves. Pressed between pieces of glass, foliage has an ultra modern look and frames layered over each other add a twist to the typical gallery wall. (via Alana Jones-Mann)
4. Lean them on the floor. For that cool, laid-back look, lean art vertically against the wall. The undone effect gives your home a nonchalant, lived-in touch and is the perfect solution for renters who have to follow a “no nails" rule. (via Amelia Metromode)
5. Make an art mobile. There are tons of ways to display art, but this one takes the cake for its cool DIY angle. With a branch and some string, you can create an art or photo mobile for a unique display that has a handmade touch and loads of personality. (via Fawn Deviney)
6. Use skirt hangers. Not sure what to hang up? No problem. Skirt hangers give you the flexibility of switching things up as your art collection evolves. Plus, you can paint skirt hangers in a variety of colors to match your decor. (via Home Designing)
7. Lay them on a stack of books. The leaning look is the ultimate cool way to display your art. Use stacks of books on the floor to add another layer of the undone look to your home. (via Apartment Therapy / Kim Lucian)
8. Surround yourself with shelves of art. For a full-fledged art display, add lots of shelves behind the couch or in a reading nook. Lots of framed pieces in a limited color palette help give your bold showcase a unified look. (via Apartment Therapy / Annika von Holdt)
9. Use picture rail moldings. Traditional molding in your home actually creates an easy way to hang up art. Simply hook a picture or gallery rod to hang up framed pieces for a vintage-inspired display. (via One Kings Lane)
10. Let it float. Simple floating shelves give plain walls a mountain of decorating opportunities. An eye-catching art display like this is so simple to pull off — just place framed pieces in scattering heights, and voilà! (via Transitoinicial)
