9 Ways To Embrace Disco Ball Decor (That Aren’t The Classic Mirrorball)
The 70's are calling, and you’ll want to pick up. It seems like everywhere I turn these days, 70's-era trends are popping up. From the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six to the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming The Album release, retro inspiration is infiltrating everything from fashion and music to, yes – interior design.
Call it a comeback: disco balls are everywhere, and have quickly become a must-have home decor staple. And what’s not to love about them? The party balls evoke feelings of a good time and, now that sun is streaming in strong, the mirrored tiles instantly send a confetti of light dancing across the room.
While we love the look of a classic disco ball, there are now so many unique ways to dial into the disco trend. Check out some disco decor that goes beyond the ball below!
Uncommon Goods Disco Ball Hanging Planter ($50)
My friend has this planter hanging in her apartment, and let’s just say I have serious planter-envy. Ideal for plants who love lots of direct sunlight – looking at you, succulents – this disco ball can be dangled in any window to send confetti light across the entire room.
Sofiest Designs Disco Mushroom ($90-150)
Cottagecore meets funky town with these mirrored mushrooms. Available in small and medium sizes, these shiny shrooms add a dash of disco to your desk, dresser, or bookshelf.
Lady Moon Co. Mini Disco Ball Piñatas Set Of 3 ($16)
What’s funkier than some fringe? Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a bachelorette party, or simply embracing an extra-festive Friday, these metallic mini disco ball piñatas, which come in sets of 3, add immediate fun to any celebration.
Sofiest Designs Disco Martini Glass ($160)
Hand-tiled in San Diego, CA, this decorative mirrored martini glass would sit beautifully on any bar cart (bonus points if the bar cart has a glass base for extra reflection). Now, will that be shaken or stirred?
Sofiest Designs Disco Margarita Glass ($160)
Trade your olives for limes, and get ready to disco the night away with this decorative mirrored margarita glass, the sister of the Disco Martini Glass.
Sofiest Designs Disco UFO ($160)
Disco has definitely descended to earth with this mirrored UFO. Land this piece on top of your coffee table and watch specks of light fly across the room like a shooting star across the night sky!
Wavy Disco Mirror ($350)
Get ready for the funkiest 'fit checks of your life. This mirror is handmade in the U.S. and is light enough to be either hung on the wall or placed on any countertop or shelf. Reflecting light off of itself, this mirror will brighten up any room and, let’s face it, when your mirror is a disco ball, you can’t help but boogie.
Silver Disco Bear ($150)
Your favorite stuffed animal just went glam. The Disco Bear also comes with a 20-inch chain for hanging purposes. How cute would this look dangling from your car mirror – disco-on-the-go anyone?
Sofiest Designs Disco Globe ($160)
Your classic disco ball is taken up a notch in this fully functional globe. Impossible to miss, give this globe a whirl when the sun hits and watch light dance around the room.
