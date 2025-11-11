Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed This 'Stranger Things' BFF Is Her Baby's Godparent

It's no secret that Millie Bobby Brown has been close with her Stranger Things costars. Matthew Modine officiated her wedding, David Harbour has been watching out for her since day 1, and her friendship with Noah Schnapp has been such a fun thing to see unfold. Well, Millie just revealed which of her Stranger Things costars is now the godfather to her new baby girl and it's literally so sweet I could cry!

Here's what Millie Bobby Brown had to say about which Stranger Things costar is her baby's godfather.

At the Stranger Things 5 premiere, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that all her castmates love her new baby girl. "They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Their baby voice comes out when they're around her." She went a step farther and name dropped two costars who have already formed a sweet relationship with her daughter. "Sadie is very, very maternal, but Noah's her godfather," she continued. I love this chosen family!

The interview came on the same night Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour seemingly squashed feud rumors that had been stirred up between them. The onscreen father and daughter were all smiles and laughs on the red carpet after the Daily Mail reported Millie had filed "pages and pages" of complaints against the actor before filming season 5. (It's important to note the alleged filing would have been over a year ago if it was before season 5 started production). “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” the report said. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” Director and executive producer Shawn Levy clarified that the rumors were "wildly inaccurate." "There’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock," he told THR.

