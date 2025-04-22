Period Romance Lovers Rejoice! Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes 3' Is Coming To Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to Netflix — and not just for Stranger Things 5. The actress & entrepreneur will also return to the screen in Enola Holmes 3. If you haven't seen the first two installments in the film series, there's no time like the present because these movies are SUCH a fun watch. And they're perfect for anyone who loves historical romances! (And not just because Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd is part of the cast).

Here's everything we know about Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, on Netflix soon.

What is Enola Holmes 3 about? Alex Bailey/Netflix What is the story of Enola Holmes 3? Enola Holmes 3 follows Millie Bobby Brown's titular detective in Malta for her most dangerous adventure yet. And Adolescence director Philip Barantini is behind the camera again! Jack Thorne, who wrote Enola Holmes 2, is writing the script, while Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards will executive produce and Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown will produce.

When can I watch Enola Holmes 3? Alex Bailey/Netflix There's no official Enola Holmes 3 release date yet, but it'll be on Netflix soon!

Who's in the Enola Holmes 3 cast? Alex Bailey/Netflix Enola Holmes 3 will feature all our favorite stars from the previous installments, plus some new faces! Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury

Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

Is there an Enola Holmes 3 movie? Alex Bailey/Legendary Yes! Enola Holmes 3 is coming to Netflix soon. Stay tuned for the latest news.

Does Enola marry Tewksbury in the books? Alex Bailey/Legendary No, Tewksbury isn't a love interest for Enola Holmes in the book series. He's actually two years younger than her, so he isn't a large role like he is in the movies, and disappears after the first novel.

