You likely know by now that wearing sunscreen is non-negotiable for a healthy skincare routine. Slathering on sunscreen every day can save you from sun damage and accelerated signs of aging, but does the type of sunscreen you use really matter? Strolling down the SPF aisle at Ulta is all fun and games until you’re met with labels with so much information that make it easy to get lost in it all.

Sunscreen has a lot to it—but let’s start with the basics. There are two types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral. There’s a lot of debate between which of the two is more effective.

We’re here to clear up the great chemical-mineral sunscreen dilemma with everything you need to know so you can prepare for the sunny months and keep your skin protected.

Chemical vs. Mineral Sunscreen Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS The benefits of sunscreen far outweigh the consequences of not wearing it. So, what kind should you be wearing? There isn’t really a one-size-fits-all answer to that question. It’s important to consider your skin’s unique needs when it comes to sun protection. With that being said, let’s compare the two main types of sunscreen.

Mineral Sunscreen #sunscreen #spf #skincare #skintok #suncaretok ♬ Dont do it - Louis Hanson @meetbeame Dont you hate when there is white cast on sunscreen 🙃 #suncare “Mineral sunscreen, often referred to as physical sunscreen, uses its active ingredients to create a physical barrier that blocks UV rays from reaching the skin,” says Dr. Sethi. “ Unlike chemical sunscreen that is absorbed by the skin, mineral sunscreen sits on the skin’s surface and repels UV rays with ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.” Pros: Protection against both UVA and UVB rays

FDA-approved ingredients

ingredients Good for sensitive skin types Cons: Often leaves white cast

Not highly water-resistant

Require more frequent reapplication

May The Best Sunscreen Win! Moose Photos / PEXELS After all is said and done, we think mineral sunscreen is the most beneficial sunscreen you can get your hands on. It provides more UV ray protection to combat skin cancers and melanoma than a chemical sunscreen does, plus it’s known to be better for the environment and for your body. Score! Plus, we love that there are new formulas coming out that don’t leave that undesired white cast, so everyone can reap the benefits of chemical sunscreen. Coat your skin with mineral sunscreen everyday to get your glow on.

The Best Mineral Sunscreens Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi Skin Protect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($55) This lightweight sunscreen covers your skin in SPF 40, protecting against both UVA and UVB rays. It also combats damage from blue light that comes from your screens. It gives your skin a sheer tint while the botanical-based formula boosts overall radiance. Make sure to apply around 15 minutes before you step out into the sun for full benefits.

Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Hybrid SPF 50 Sunscreen ($18.99) White cast, begone! This zinc-oxide based hybrid mineral sunscreen formula ensures you're protected with a moisturizing, dewy finish that'll leave you glowing all day long. Aloe, shea butter, carrot, sunflower oil, avocado, jojoba, and lavender oil all unite for a soothing skin feel.

Amazon Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($45 for 3-pack) This simple mineral sunscreen is formulated with naturally sourced zinc oxide to deliver noticeable skin protection. It's kept oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic so it's perfect for those with sensitive skin. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure, and make sure to reapply.

Ourself Ourself Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($55) Super silky in texture, this mineral sunscreen features all-encompassing protection from UV rays, blue light, and pollution. The formula is certifiably reef-friendly because it contains zero nanoparticles, so you can be sure it's safe for the planet. What's more is that this sunscreen is boosted with niacinamides and antioxidants to promote firmer, smoother, and even looking skin!

Nécessaire Nécessaire The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ ($45) Consider this sunscreen your one-stop-shop for equal parts sun protection and hydration. This 100% mineral formula begins with SPF 30, and is joined by hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and niacinamide to supplement your skin's luminosity. Because this sunscreen is mostly zinc oxide, it'll leave some white cast on the skin, but this is still an impressive option for a holistic skincare routine.

CoTZ Skincare CoTZ Skincare Flawless Complexion SPF 50 Tinted ($31) Get ready to celebrate this sunscreen—it leaves zero white cast for all skin tones. In addition, the zinc oxide mineral formula is non-comedogenic and focuses on moisturizing the skin. Dry skin types will want to gravitate towards a sheer, silky sunscreen like this one.

Amazon Good Molecules Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($11.99) You know we have to shoutout an affordable sunscreen for all your sun protection needs. This formula from Good Molecules is weightless and grease-free to deliver an effortless application. The zinc oxide shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays, while grapeseed oil, tucuma seed butter, and hyaluronic acid nourish your skin. Feel confident in the sun knowing that this mineral sunscreen won't leave a noticeable white cast.

Amazon Sun Patch Reusable Under Eye Sunblock Patches SPF 50+ ($28) When you think of sunscreen, you're likely thinking of a regular old tube of SPF lotion. These under-eye patches defy those expectations of sunscreen, still providing ample protection from UV rays. They're crafted to cover the most sensitive skin on your face, preventing any sun damage and signs of aging. The patches are water and sweat-proof up to six hours, and essentially act as a physical barrier, just like other mineral sunscreens. Wear them all summer and ski season long.

Summer Fridays Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen ($36) This sunscreen delivers a serum-like feel, making application super quick. It's formulated to be reef-friendly while still giving you all the coverage you need. Aside from being a SPF 30 sunscreen, the ShadeDrops have added vitamins and antioxidants to sooth and soften your skin. Free from the major chemicals that impact the environment, this sunscreen is effective and safe for the environment.

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This post has been updated.