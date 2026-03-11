While the FDA is clear that no sunscreen can truly be "waterproof" or "sweatproof," there are plenty of formulas that are water-resistant, enduring the elements so you don’t burn to a crisp. Whether you’re lounging poolside or venturing to the beach, these top-rated SPFs are engineered to maintain their integrity through a multitude of activities.

Do note that to provide their full coverage, you’ll need to be diligent about reapplying these sunscreens—we’ve got tips for that here, too.

Discover the 6 best water-resistant sunscreens to add your routine below, plus simple tips for effective reapplication!

Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Pro-Sport SPF 50 Formulated to specifically withstand sweat, sand, and seawater, this water-resistant body and face sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection without added fragrance or greasiness. It's derm-approved for its non-comedogenic properties, and since it's been tested for common allergies, its formula doesn't sting the eyes, drip off white, or stain clothes when it meets moisture. At $33 a tube, it's a bit more of an investment than your average SPF, but it's worth paying full-price if you have sensitive skin or just want substantiated sun protection.

Amazon SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum SPF 50+ This beloved Korean skincare brand's SPF is ideal for everyday wear, but is especially nice when you need to reapply your face sunscreen often. Though lightweight, its serum formula still delivers clinically-tested SPF 50 and a protection level of PA++++. Because it feels more watery than creamy, it also wears well under makeup and provides a surprisingly strong primer effect. Amazon currently carries it for $24 (normally $25.49).

Amazon Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 60+ This non-greasy stick sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes at SPF 60, which is definitely the type of thorough coverage you want when you're sitting out in the sun and dipping in the pool all day. Its stick form makes it super easy to apply (and reapply), plus it also provides deeper hydration and nourishment for the skin with argan oil, while licorice extract and soy lecithin help to even out dark spots. Shop the stick for $33.

Amazon Thinkdaily Everyday Sun Serum SPF 30 If you, like us, assumed all mineral sunscreens were greasy, messy, and white cast-y, prepare to have your mind blown. This SPF feels like a lightweight serum, but actually provides solid coverage like a traditional mineral sunscreen would. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too. Its formula boasts zinc oxide for UV protection alongside aloe vera, jojoba oil, and vitamin E for further hydration, so it'll feel dreamy even under a full face of makeup. Find it on Amazon now for $21 (normally $21.99).

Amazon Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar SPF 50+ Another great stick sunscreen option for on-the-go application is this powerhouse product from Korean beauty brand, Abib. Of course, it gives you the UV protection you're looking for, but knowing it has added skincare benefits makes wearing it all the more enjoyable. Aloe vera, centella asiatica, and green tea help to hydrate, soothe, and give your skin glow. It won't deposit a white cast or transfer right onto clothes, either. We especially love its 'curved' shape that makes hard-to-reach places easy to cover. It currently comes in glowy and matte finishes for about $16 each.

Amazon Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 This SPF 30 sunscreen blends into the skin like a dream, thanks to its sheer, glowy formula. It's less opaque than you'd expect from a lotion, but still provides powerful UV protection and water resistance for up to 80 minutes. It comes with a transportive tropical scent that is simply the best option to bring to the beach. Find it for $9.97 (originally $10.49) on Amazon now.

Tips for reapplying water-resistant sunscreen Armin Rimoldi / PEXELS Most sunscreens only guarantee UV protection for up to 80 minutes. After that, it’s likely your "water-resistant" shield is gone. Follow these simple rules to stay covered: The Towel Dry: If possible, gently pat (don’t rub!) your skin with a towel before reapplying SPF. Most formulas adhere better to dry skin rather than wet skin.

If possible, gently pat (don’t rub!) your skin with a towel before reapplying SPF. Most formulas adhere better to dry skin rather than wet skin. Set Your Timer: Pay attention to your sunscreen’s coverage ‘time window’ and set a countdown on your phone or watch so you know when it’s time to reapply. If you towel off within the window, reapply immediately regardless of the time.

Pay attention to your sunscreen’s coverage ‘time window’ and set a countdown on your phone or watch so you know when it’s time to reapply. If you towel off within the window, reapply immediately regardless of the time. Double Take: Sweat, water, and movement tend to break down SPF faster around your hairline, back of the knees, and ears. Make sure to hit these spots twice when reapplying. Pro Tip: Use the "two-finger" method to get your sunscreen’s full SPF rating, measuring out two lines of the product on your index and middle fingers before applying.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.