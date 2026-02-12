Decor Lovers! Add These 6 Travel Experiences To Your Bucket List

Every time I travel, I hunt for unique treasures for my home — Turkish towels from Istanbul (before they were everywhere in the U.S.), block-print curtains from India, even wrapping paper in Paris pretty enough to frame. It’s why I love the growing trend of traveling around your passions. Whether it’s tennis travel, hopping city-to-city for concert tours, or foodie trips built around cooking classes and market visits, these experiences make every journey feel truly authentic — and unforgettable.

From handwoven Ghanaian baskets to boho Moroccan lanterns, TravelLocal will plan a trip for you with hands-on workshops, a chance to connect with local artisans and bring home authentic pieces straight from their source. Airbnb Experiences offers another way to tap into local culture — whether that’s learning a craft, tasting regional flavors, or exploring hidden nooks with someone who knows it best. I recently signed up my kiddo for a kids macaron baking class in Paris through Get Your Guide. It’s all part of making travel more immersive and unique — and coming home with souvenirs that feel truly authentic (and delicious).

Here are 6 destinations that double as decor inspo.

Shutterstock Okinawa, Japan Japan has long been on my bucket list — mostly for the pottery, textiles, and design history. In Okinawa, you can discover yachimun pottery, shimmering Ryukyu glass (made from recycled materials), and gorgeous textiles like bashofu, woven from banana fiber. Even manga — once considered pop culture — is now celebrated as an art form, with illustrated books and prints making for nostalgic, collectible keepsakes. TravelLocal’s local expert Mina suggests seeking out handmade kintsugi pottery: “These ceramics are repaired with gold and reflect the beauty of imperfection.” Trip Idea: Immersive nature and heritage in Okinawa.

The Apartment Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen is a dream destination for design lovers, where every street corner feels like it’s been curated with a designer's eye. Wander through Designmuseum Danmark for a deep dive into Danish design history, or browse independent shops in the Vesterbro and Nørrebro neighborhoods for pieces you won’t find anywhere else. You’ll find Danish design classics like Royal Copenhagen porcelain in delicate blue-and-white patterns, Georg Jensen sculptural silverware, and Kay Bojesen’s iconic wooden toys. Shop The Apartment or follow them on IG and swoon. Even Copenhagen’s dining scene is design-forward, with spaces like Noma and The Audo serving up delicious food in gorgeous architecture and interiors. Tour idea: Copenhagen: Guided Architecture and Sustainability Tour

Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock.com Los Angeles, California One of my favorite things to do in cities, as a home decor enthusiast, is take an architecture tour. Pasadena's The Gamble House designed by architects Charles and Henry Greene is one of the perfect examples of craftsman style and a tour that I bring up all the time a decade after taking it. My future dream house will have a sleeping porch! You can also visit Frank Lloyd Wright's The Hollyhock House, an Unesco World Heritage Site, and of course The Eames House, or Case Study House #8. There's great home decor shopping too, like Somme in Silverlake, Mart Collective in Venice, and Soul Haus in Cypress Park. Experience idea: Explore Downtown LA History & Architecture.

Photo by Gül Işık Marrakesh, Morocco For design lovers, Marrakesh is like stepping into a living mood board. Start in the Medina, where you can find travel-friendly home decor items like trays and textiles, hand-painted ceramics or beautiful brass lanterns. You can also journey into the High Atlas to meet women’s cooperatives preserving ancient weaving traditions with TravelLocal. You’ll learn how natural dyes are made, decode the geometric symbolism in Berber rugs, and hear the stories woven into every piece. Trip Idea: In depth tour of northern Morocco.

Photo by Shvets Anna Paris & Beyond Everywhere in France can be a source of home decor inspiration. In Paris, you can browse Merci in the Marais, La Trésorerie across the Canal Saint‑Martin, or the many shops inside the Maisons du Monde. But some of the most inspiring pieces come from beyond the capital. In Bordeaux, the Chartrons district is a dream for treasure hunters — its famed antiques street is lined with affordable finds in the most charming neighborhood. You’ll even spot Zara Home and H&M Home for colorful basics you won't find IRL in most of the U.S. Beyond the city, villages like Bassin d’Arcachon and Cap Ferret are a coastal dream with home decor finds inspired by the charm of the southwest of France (the less touristy but just as stunning part of southern France). Trip idea: Private Guided Antique & Vintage Shopping Tour

Shutterstock Santa Fe I didn’t expect Santa Fe to be nearly as inspiring as it was. I managed a home exchange, and came home creatively recharged, with a completely new perspective on my design aesthetic. Visit the Saturday Farmers Market at the Railyard for a real community experience, shop authentic Native American jewelry and crafts at the historic Palace of the Governors, grab a delightful meal at Cafe Pasqual's on the historic plaza, explore the mind-bending art experience at Meow Wolf and the iconic Georgia O’Keeffe Museum . Visit local galleries and shop from local artisans. Another must: Taos Pueblo, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the Red Willow tribe. Take a guided tour led by a tribe member to learn about their culture, traditions, and daily life — and shop handmade crafts directly from local artisans. In Taos, rest your head at the design-forward Hotel Willa, a once-humble 1940s motel now transformed into a beautiful boutique haven with pool. Their restaurant and bar, Juliette , opened in May 2025 and offers a refined take on Northern New Mexico cuisine in a warm, welcoming and desert-inspired indoor-outdoor space. Trip idea: Craft your own pottery with local artisans!

