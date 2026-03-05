5 Bathroom Trends Turning Homes Into 2026 Retreats

Homeowners are finally giving bathrooms the attention they deserve — and with gorgeous results. What was once treated as a purely functional space is now being reimagined as one of the most personal, mood-shaping rooms in the home. Whether it’s your wind-down sanctuary after a long day or the backdrop to your meticulously curated skincare routine, a thoughtfully designed bathroom has the power to elevate your daily rituals in a surprisingly big way.

"We’re seeing clients treat the bathroom as a true design opportunity," says April Graves, COO of Aria Stone Gallery. "It's less about playing it safe and more about creating a space that feels expressive and personal. It’s becoming one of the most exciting rooms in the home."

The modern bathroom is evolving into a private retreat, designed with the same intention once reserved for living rooms and kitchens. The right details — lighting, materials, color palettes, and layout — can transform even the smallest powder room into a space that feels calming and modern.

With that in mind, we’re diving into the bathroom design trends defining 2026 — the looks that are turning everyday spaces into standout statements. Which of these trends would you bring home?

Here are 5 bathroom trends we love.

©Ruby Cloutier Interior Design Studio Spa-Core Brings Wellness Home At its core, the spa bathroom trend reflects a larger lifestyle shift: treating everyday routines as moments of restoration rather than obligation. Whether through a full renovation or small sensory upgrades, the most compelling bathrooms now prioritize how the space feels, not just how it functions. "Statement standalone bathtubs paired with bold, heavily veined stone continue to gain momentum, elevating the bathroom into a true focal point within the home," says Graves. Here, a Cicala Quartzite brings a calming, sophisticated presence to this modern Austin, Texas retreat designed by Ruby Cloutier.

Aria Stone Gallery. Statement Stone Is the Ultimate Flex Statement stone continues to define the most compelling bathroom designs, as seen in this striking space by Aria Stone Gallery owner Vinny Tavares. Here, Fusion Green quartzite turns the walls into a sweeping work of art, with veins of mossy green, blush, and smoky gray adding color and movement without overwhelming the room. "There’s a clear move toward richer textures and a more confident use of color, with layered, intentional material palettes replacing strictly minimal approaches," says Graves. A sculptural white soaking tub offers a quiet counterpoint, while warm brass fixtures and a modern pendant add glow. The result? A spa-like space where natural stone sets the entire mood.

Photographed by: Andrew Welch Photo Luxe Drapery Softens the Whole Look Pretty in pink and marble, this Madison, Mississippi bathroom designed by Claire Thompson Design is transformed by a classic Calacatta Vagli. Sheer blush drapes add an elegant softness, offering privacy while still letting natural light filter in—an airy contrast to the marble’s sculptural presence.

Photographed by: Stephen Karlisch Bold, Warm Hues Are Taking Over Instead of leaning into icy whites and cool blues, today’s bathrooms are embracing warmer tones that feel cozy and inviting—think hygge-inspired ambers, burnished golds, and rich wine reds. Another designer trick gaining traction for 2026? Shower curtains that hang from ceiling to floor. The elongated drape instantly makes a bathroom feel taller, while adding a subtle touch of hotel-worthy luxury. The Four Seasons (Marble) around the sink is a showstopper.

Photographed by: Daniel Peter Photo Dark Woods Are Back in a Big Way Rich walnut cabinetry brings warmth and depth to this Michigan bathroom by Sarah Sherman Samuel, beautifully offset by a timeless diamond-pattern floor and Aria Stone Gallery’s Dark Emperador marble. The combination feels classic, sophisticated, and quietly dramatic.

