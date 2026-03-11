These 8 Rebel Biopics Are The Ultimate Women’s History Month Watchlist

Women’s History Month is the perfect excuse to binge the kind of stories Hollywood used to sideline: women who refused to be erased. These period dramas aren’t just pretty costumes and sweeping scenery—they’re packed with rebels, visionaries, and rule-breakers who pushed back against the limits of their time. I’m always here for a story where a woman takes up space in history instead of quietly standing on the sidelines. If you’re in the mood to feel inspired, slightly obsessed, and maybe a little fired up, these are the period dramas to queue up for Women’s History Month.

Rewatch these 8 edgy dramas this Women's History Month!

IMDB The Favourite If you think period dramas are always prim and proper, The Favourite gleefully proves otherwise. The 2018 Oscar-winning film drops viewers straight into the chaotic court of Queen Anne in early 18th-century England, where power isn’t won on the battlefield—it’s fought for through wit, manipulation, and razor-sharp social maneuvering. Olivia Colman delivers a mesmerizing performance as the fragile and unpredictable Queen Anne, while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play two fiercely ambitious women competing for the queen’s favor—and the political influence that comes with it. What unfolds is a darkly funny, deliciously twisted rivalry as alliances shift, loyalties crumble, and each woman tries to outplay the other in a court obsessed with status and control. Director Yorgos Lanthimos brings a modern edge to the period drama, blending lavish costumes and opulent palace interiors with biting humor and unexpected storytelling choices. Beneath the intrigue and satire, the film explores how women navigated power in a world dominated by men, using intelligence, strategy, and sometimes sheer audacity to carve out influence. With its unforgettable performances, sharp dialogue, and unapologetically bold tone, The Favourite feels both historically rich and wildly modern—making it one of the most entertaining and unconventional period dramas to add to your Women’s History Month watchlist. Streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

IMDB Harriet Cynthia Erivo delivers a stunning portrayal of the legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery and went on to become one of the most fearless conductors of the Underground Railroad. The film follows Tubman’s daring escape from a Maryland plantation and the life-changing journey that follows. Rather than remaining safely free, she repeatedly risks her life to return to the South, guiding enslaved men, women, and children to freedom. Her bravery and strategic brilliance ultimately make her one of the most important figures leading up to—and during—the American Civil War. Erivo brings emotional depth and strength to the role, capturing both Tubman’s faith and her fierce determination to fight for justice. The film blends historical drama with moments of incredible resilience, highlighting the legacy of a woman whose courage changed the course of American history. Streaming on Netflix.

Marie Antoinette Love her or blame her for everything, Marie Antoinette remains one of the most endlessly fascinating women in French history. For centuries she’s been cast as the poster child for royal excess—but the real story is far more complicated. A teenage Austrian archduchess dropped into the ruthless spectacle of Versailles, Marie Antoinette spent her life under relentless scrutiny, navigating court politics, impossible expectations, and a public eager for someone to blame. Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette reimagines the infamous queen through a modern, surprisingly sympathetic lens. Starring Kirsten Dunst, the movie leans into the opulence of Versailles—powdered wigs, pastel gowns, towering pastries—while also capturing the loneliness and pressure of a young woman trapped in a gilded cage. Coppola’s dreamy direction and playful soundtrack give the film a fresh, almost rebellious energy, turning a familiar historical figure into someone deeply human. It’s a reminder that behind the Rococo excess and tabloid-level gossip was a woman trying to survive one of the most unforgiving courts in history. And for the record? She never actually said, “Let them eat cake.” Streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

IMDB Frida Few biopics capture the spirit of their subject quite like Frida. The 2002 film tells the powerful, unconventional story of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, played in a career-defining performance by Salma Hayek. After surviving a devastating bus accident as a teenager, Kahlo channels her pain, passion, and political convictions into art that would eventually make her one of the most celebrated painters in history. The film traces Frida’s fearless life—from her complicated love story with muralist Diego Rivera to her deep involvement in political activism and her refusal to conform to society’s expectations of women. Rather than softening Kahlo’s story, the movie embraces her boldness: her creativity, her resilience through chronic pain, and her unapologetic individuality. Visually, Frida is stunning. The cinematography and dreamlike sequences cleverly weave Kahlo’s surrealist paintings into the storytelling, bringing her artwork to life on screen. The result is a film that feels as vibrant and emotional as the artist herself. More than a traditional biopic, Frida is a celebration of a woman who turned heartbreak, identity, and struggle into unforgettable art—making it an inspiring and visually captivating pick for Women’s History Month viewing. Streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

IMDB The Crown From formidable queens to complicated princesses, The Crown pulls back the plush velvet curtain on life inside the British royal family. The sweeping historical drama follows Queen Elizabeth II from the early days of her reign through decades of political upheaval, personal sacrifice, and public scrutiny, revealing the immense weight carried by the woman behind the crown. What makes the series so addictive is the way it balances grand historical moments with deeply personal stories. Viewers watch Elizabeth navigate world-changing events while also managing strained family relationships, complicated marriages, and the impossible expectations placed on the monarchy. Along the way, the show also explores the lives of other unforgettable royal figures—from Princess Margaret and Prince Philip to Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The production value alone is reason enough to watch. Lavish sets recreate Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in stunning detail, while the wardrobe department delivers a parade of impeccable costumes that perfectly capture each era. Combined with powerhouse performances from a rotating cast—including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth—the series feels both intimate and cinematic. With six seasons, The Crown is the ultimate royal binge—equal parts history lesson, character study, and behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the world’s most scrutinized families. You can stream all six seasons exclusively on Netflix.

IMDB Colette Colette tells the captivating true story of French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a woman whose extraordinary talent was initially hidden behind her husband’s name. Set in late 19th- and early 20th-century Paris, the film follows Colette as she marries the charismatic writer and publisher Willy, who soon pressures her to ghostwrite a series of novels that he publishes under his own name. The books—based loosely on Colette’s own life—become a sensation, but while Willy basks in the fame and profits, Colette is left largely invisible. As her confidence and independence grow, she begins to question the system that allows her husband to take credit for her work, ultimately challenging the rigid gender norms of the era. Keira Knightley delivers a nuanced performance as the rebellious and intellectually curious Colette, capturing her evolution from a young provincial woman to a fearless literary voice. The film also immerses viewers in the vibrant artistic world of Belle Époque Paris, with lavish costumes, smoky cafés, and bohemian salons that feel alive with creativity. More than a literary biopic, Colette is a story about authorship, identity, and the fight for recognition. Watching her step out from the shadows and claim her own voice makes the film an especially fitting and empowering pick for Women’s History Month. Streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

IMDB Hidden Figures Hidden Figures shines a long-overdue spotlight on three extraordinary mathematicians—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—whose calculations were essential to NASA’s earliest space missions. Set during the height of the 1960s Space Race, the film follows these African American women as they work inside NASA while simultaneously battling the deeply entrenched racism and sexism of the era. Despite segregated offices, limited opportunities, and constant doubt from the men around them, their intelligence, determination, and sheer perseverance helped send astronauts safely into orbit. What makes Hidden Figures so powerful isn’t just the history—it’s the way the film celebrates the women behind the equations. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe deliver unforgettable performances that bring warmth, humor, and grit to these trailblazers who refused to be overlooked. Streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

IMDB Elizabeth If you love a period drama with real political bite, Elizabeth absolutely delivers. The 1998 film stars Cate Blanchett in the role that made her a global star, portraying the young Queen Elizabeth I as she ascends the throne of England during one of the most dangerous moments in the country’s history. Surrounded by betrayal, religious conflict, and constant assassination plots, Elizabeth must quickly learn how to survive in a court where almost no one can be trusted. What makes the film so gripping is watching Elizabeth transform from an uncertain young woman into the calculating, powerful monarch history remembers. Blanchett captures every stage of that evolution beautifully—her vulnerability, her intelligence, and eventually her steel. The movie also dives into the intense pressure Elizabeth faced to marry and produce an heir, while she struggled to maintain control over her own life and kingdom. Lavish costumes, moody candlelit sets, and a dramatic score make the whole story feel sweeping and cinematic. But at its core, Elizabeth is about a woman claiming power in a world determined to control her—a theme that makes it just as compelling today as it was in the 16th century. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned for more entertainment news on our Facebook.