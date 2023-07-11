If You Can’t Wait For Barbie, Watch This List Of Every Movie Greta Gerwig Has Directed
Greta Gerwig is a whiz at crafting creative stories that are equal parts entertaining and earnest. And though these qualities are evident from the numerous sneak peeks we’ve gotten of the Barbie movie, you may not be able to wait until it’s out in theaters. It’s a good thing, then, that Gerwig’s previous projects are touched by her same directorial talents – and each of the films will carry your attention until the pink craze lands. Here’s every movie Greta Gerwig has directed, to add to your summer watch list!
1. Nights and Weekends (2008)
Gerwig’s directorial debut began in 2008 with Nights and Weekends, a lo-fi indie film in which she co-directed, co-wrote, co-produced, *and* co-starred alongside actor Joe Swanberg. The plot closely follows Mattie (Greta Gerwig) and James’ (Joe Swanberg) struggles and inevitable fallout with their long-distance relationship. This flick is designated under the ‘mumblecore’ cinematic genre, meaning it’s heavily unscripted and improvised. This unfiltered quality subtly flows into Gerwig’s subsequent films, making them feel super authentic and relatable.
2. Lady Bird (2017)
Gerwig mastered this 2017 coming-of-age film in indescribable ways, and it’ll forever be one of our fave films. Saoirse Ronan stars as Lady Bird, a high school senior navigating her way through friendships, her first dating experiences, a rocky relationship with her mother, and finishing college applications (we’ve all been there in our own way). The movie captured lots of critical acclaim after its release, and was nominated for and even won a handful of awards. With names like Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, and Beanie Feldstein involved, this is one you *have* to add to your watch list – if you haven’t already seen it 10 times over like us.
3. Little Women (2019)
In this wonderful iteration of the iconic Little Women tale, Gerwig enlists a group of powerful, talented women to play the March sisters. Saoirse Ronan (Jo), Emma Watson (Meg), Florence Pugh (Amy), Eliza Scanlen (Beth), and Laura Dern (Marmee) join forces to tell Louisa May Alcott’s original story of love, loss, and family. This modern adaptation is widely praised for its screenplay, acting, and cinematography and is (in our opinion) required watching.
4. Barbie (2023)
Though it hasn’t even dropped in theaters yet, we’ve seen enough of the Barbie movie through trailers, cheeky celebrity hints, and pink-filled Barbie collabs to know this’ll be the hottest movie of the summer – with the perfect Gerwig twist. In this film that follows the doll’s life, Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) end up in the real world. We’ll see what awaits them on July 21, the official release date.
5. The Chronicles of Narnia Future Adaptations
It’s been confirmed that Gerwig will write and direct the next *two* movies in The Chronicles of Narnia cinematic universe. Though the timeline and plot points of the adaptations are still up in the air, as The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe fans, we’re pumped to see the stories come to life!
