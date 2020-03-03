25 Confidence-Boosting Quotes by Outrageously Inspiring Women
You know we love us a good inspirational quote. The right set of words can help us get through a case of the Mondays (even on a Wednesday). A well-written feeling reminds us that we're all more connected and alike than we think. And who doesn't love reading something that makes you laugh and cry at the same time? ;)
As part of getting amped for International Women's Day (aka every day in our humble opinions!), we've rounded up some of our favorite quotes by a bunch of our favorite women. Scroll through, pin 'em to your motivational boards, and share favorites with any woman in your life who could use a digital pep talk.
Keep the courageous, confident, and creative vibes flowing today, and all days!
As Chief Creative Officer and Founding Partner at Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughter Anokhi, and their silly dog Turkey.